5 best BGMI loadouts for 1v1 TDM matches in the latest version (June 2022)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the top names in the battle royale category. The 4K quality graphics and realistic dynamics keep players engaged with the title.

Gamers can get the ultimate survival royale experience and explore various modes and maps. The game's Team DeathMatch or TDM mode is one of the best modes to improve gameplay. The mode is played in Warehouse, where players can play against each other in close quarters. Players can also set their loadout with different weapons.

This article discusses the five best weapons players can use as their primary loadout for 1v1 TDM matches in BGMI.

Sniper Rifles and Assult Rifles that players can use in BGMI loadouts in 1v1 TDM matches

5) Groza

Groza is the most feared close-range weapon in TDM mode in BGMI. The weapon has an excellent rate of fire and extraordinary damage per hit. Players can keep Sawed-Off as their secondary weapon as it can also defeat an enemy by one or two shots.

Muzzle: Suppressor

Magazine: Extended Quickdraw magazine

Ammo Type: 7.62mm

In the attachments section, Groza can only be equipped with two attachments. In the muzzle, players can use a suppressor to lower the weapon's sound and improve its stealth. Extended Quickdraw magazine plays a crucial role in enhanced ammunition capacity and reload speed.

4) AKM

AKM is one of the most lethal weapons available for players to use in TDM loadouts. The weapon can defeat an opponent with two headshots. Along with AKM, players can use the P18C pistol as a secondary weapon.

Muzzle: Compensator

Magazine: Extended Quickdraw magazine

Ammo Type: 7.62mm

AKM also supports only two attachments, a muzzle, and a magazine. Players can use a compensator to reduce the high recoil of the weapon. Extended Quickdraw will offer an improved reload speed and extra ammo capacity.

3) UMP45

The UMP45 (also called UMP) is a submachine gun that deals the second-highest damage among SMGs in the game.

Muzzle: Suppressor

Grip: Laser Sight/Angled Foregrip

Magazine: Extended Quickdraw magazine

Stock: Tact Stock

Ammo Type-.45ACP

The suppressed UMP45 is one of the deadliest weapons in BGMI. Players can use a suppressor in the muzzle and laser sight in the grip for better hip-fire in a 1v1 battle. The Extended Quickdraw magazine further boosts ammo capacity and reduces reload speed.

2) M24

The M24 is a bolt action sniper rifle in BGMI. This sniper rifle offers the capacity to defeat an enemy player with a single headshot or sometimes with a one-shot on the body too. The Deagle pistol is a better combination with the M24 for the TDM loadout.

Muzzle: Compensator

Magazine: Extended Quickdraw magazine

Stock: Cheek Pad

Ammo Type: 7.62mm

The most suitable attachments for M24 are a compensator for less recoil and a cheek pad for reducing weapon shake.

1) M416

The M416 weapon loadout is one of the most widely used loadouts in BGMI. Along with the M416, players can also add either a pan or scorpion pistol. This will help them shift in case they run out of ammunition or get stuck in a reload. The M416 offers great stability and decent damage per hit and fire rate.

The recommended attachments to use in the M416 weapon are as follows:

Muzzle: Compensator

Grip: Laser Sight/Angled Foregrip

Magazine: Extended Quickdraw magazine

Stock: Tact Stock

Ammo Type: 5.56mm

The compensator helps players reduce recoil from the weapon, and laser sight decreases the bullet spread on hip-fire. This means that players can connect more of their bullets to their opponents. Extended Quickdraw magazine will help players quickly reload their M416 rifles and increase their ammo capacity from 30 to 40 bullets per round.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far