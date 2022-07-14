BGMI 2.1 official update: Guide and file size for all devices

After the release of PUBG Mobile's 2.1 version, BGMI also received its much-awaited July update today, on 14 July 2022. Although a majority of devices have received the update on the App Store and Play Store, some users are still waiting for the 2.1 version.

Like PUBG Mobile's July update, BGMI 2.1 version has brought in identical content. The features include a new gun, weapon optimizations, up-to-date RP month, a game mode, Cycle 3 Season 7 (C3S7), as well as an upcoming collaboration with K-pop band BLACKPINK (later in July).

The following article will focus on its download size and provide a step-by-step guide for downloading the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.1 update.

BGMI 2.1.0 version: File size and download process for the July update

The update size for AOS is 244 MB (Image via Google Play Store)

Although the update is available for most smartphones, users who haven't received the option can expect the same by the end of the day (14 July). Android users who already have the Battlegrounds Mobile India application on their smartphones can refer to the below details of the update:

Update size: 244 MB

244 MB HD resource pack: 201.9 MB (variable)

201.9 MB (variable) Low-spec resource pack: 382.7 MB (variable)

Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.1 has a total file size of 736 MB on the Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

However, for new players (Android) installing Battlegrounds Mobile India for the first time, they can take a look at the following requirements in terms of file size of the entire game:

Total file size: 736 MB

736 MB HD resource pack: 904.6 MB

904.6 MB Low-spec resource pack: 519.0 MB

For iOS users, the BGMI 2.1 application will have a total file size of 2.3 GB.

Players can find the download links on the official website of BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The update guide for Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.1 is as follows:

Step 1: Users should open the Google Play Store/Apple App Store and search for BGMI.

Gamers can also find the App Store/Play Store links for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the game's official website.

Step 2: Users can tap on the install/update button, depending upon whether they have the previous version of the game or not.

Users can employ a WiFi connection for a stable download (Image via Krafton)

Step 3: The installation will take a few minutes, and users are advised to use a WiFi connection.

Step 4: Users can start the game once the update is complete.

Users can choose their preferred resource pack (Image via Krafton)

Step 5: Gamers can download the additional files (update and resource packages) after opening the game. The size of the resource packs varies depending on the data previously present on the device.

Krafton mentioned that Android 12 users may likely face issues while downloading the additional update files. Developers have suggested that players should use a broadband connection for the update, if possible.

Readers who are interested in learning more about the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.1 version can do so by reading the patch notes here.

