BGMI 2.2 update APK: Fans disappointed as they still keep playing on 2.1 version of the game

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), amidst its absence from the Play Store and the App Store, is still running on the 2.1 version, which Krafton rolled out in July 2022. At the same time, the mobile game's global variant, PUBG Mobile, got its current version, 2.2, via a patch update in September 2022.

As such, the last few months have been quite challenging for the Battlegrounds Mobile India fans, and their favorite game's future seems uncertain as well. MeitY's decision to block Battlegrounds Mobile India will turn three months old in a few days, and fans are disappointed as they are still playing on the 2.1 version.

The unavailability of any patch update for BGMI leaves fans disheartened and angry

Battlegrounds Mobile India doesn't have any 2.2 APK (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since the ban, almost nothing has gone in favor of Battlegrounds Mobile India fans, as the in-app purchases got suspended, the new rank season didn't arrive, the RP section got locked, and the game hasn't received any new update. At this moment, the only positive news for BGMI's fans is that the game's servers are still active.

However, the unavailability of any new version for the game or the absence of any announcement for Krafton has worried many fans. Since the game's removal from the virtual application stores in India, Krafton has barely communicated with the fans, apart from releasing its official statement in response to the ban.

The absence of any update so far has disheartened many fans who have shown their feelings via Twitter, asking questions about the 2.2 update for BGMI. Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

Abhinav Rathi @Abhinav44849091 @Kullthegreat Sir pls tell me clear is 2.3 update come in bgmi or rp will not be shown at this time and us really bgmi will back or not ?? @Kullthegreat Sir pls tell me clear is 2.3 update come in bgmi or rp will not be shown at this time and us really bgmi will back or not ??

Technical mobile 24 BY 7 @Technic04443143 @Kullthegreat Maine to bgmi khelna chod diya hain koi bhi match bina 2min ke join hi nahi hota hai now playing pubg mobile global version and enjoy kar raha hu strange town update ko @Kullthegreat Maine to bgmi khelna chod diya hain koi bhi match bina 2min ke join hi nahi hota hai now playing pubg mobile global version and enjoy kar raha hu strange town update ko

Aakash Singh Kushwah @ask2art @gizmoddict Better try installing pubg mobile, because it is still getting updates and might be installed. Then it's definitely version flaws with bgmi @gizmoddict Better try installing pubg mobile, because it is still getting updates and might be installed. Then it's definitely version flaws with bgmi

Xypher @Xypher_louis



Actually I am facing to much glitch in older version 2.1 and thinking of updating but I can't find a way too as mainly browser/internet has older update......



#bgmiupdate #newupdate #Xypher Ummm, I just want to ask you that "really bgmi update is globla now, the 2.2 update"....Actually I am facing to much glitch in older version 2.1 and thinking of updating but I can't find a way too as mainly browser/internet has older update...... Ummm, I just want to ask you that "really bgmi update is globla now, the 2.2 update"....Actually I am facing to much glitch in older version 2.1 and thinking of updating but I can't find a way too as mainly browser/internet has older update......#bgmiupdate #newupdate #Xypher

@karanaggrawal20 @hisohn sir when will we get 2.2 update og BGMI?

Bhaskar Sarkar @Bhaskar2427 @BattlegroundmIn Abe kya aa raha hain?? Na koi update hain..idhar ko pubg 2.2 release bhi ho gaya lekin bgmi ka pata nhi

Some users even sought answers about BGMI's return:

Dipak Agarwala @BardockDarkOp



Many new Esports player related to the game who worked hard have their future at stake..

#wewantbgmiback Its peak time for @Krafton Officials to let us know about the future of @BGMI …Many new Esports player related to the game who worked hard have their future at stake.. Its peak time for @Krafton Officials to let us know about the future of @BGMI … Many new Esports player related to the game who worked hard have their future at stake..#wewantbgmiback

Praharsh_07 @07Praharsh Dear @BgmiDev when are we gonna get news about bgmi unban cause it has been a long time since we heard from the officials for the unban of the game

AnGrYDoLL @AnGrYDoLL_BGMI #UNBAN_BGMI

Respected PM Sir,

You Many More Happy Returns of Day

Regarding Of Your Birthday Please UNBAN @narendramodi Respected PM Sir, #Wish You Many More Happy Returns of DayRegarding Of Your Birthday Please UNBAN @BgmiDev

Despite fans' continuous questioning, no one has received any answer related to Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback. Although plenty of influencers have suggested that the game will make a return, the unavailability of any leaks or unban dates makes it challenging for fans to keep their hopes high.

Interestingly, on Thursday, 20 October, PUBG Mobile received a new Royale Pass, RP M16 Heroic Palace. The latest iteration of Royale Pass has brought tons of collectibles for the players who are willing to spend UC (Unknown Credits/Cash) and grind hard to complete RP missions in the game.

Unfortunately, Battlegrounds Mobile India hasn't received any new Royale Pass, and the RP section has been inaccessible since September 2022. On top of that, due to the unavailability of Google Play or App Store authentication, the UC purchases have remained suspended.

Why did BGMI get blocked by MeitY in India?

The Government of India's MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) enforced its decision on BGMI on 28 July 2022 in the wake of a request from MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) officials. The reason behind blocking Battlegrounds Mobile India was similar to that of PUBG Mobile's Ban, i.e., data security concerns.

Sources close to the Indian government also reported that the Krafton-backed game's Indian and Chinese servers were communicating directly or indirectly. Furthermore, there were allegations of user data being shared outside the country.

