BGMI 2.2 update APK: Fans disappointed as they still keep playing on 2.1 version of the game

By Ashim
Modified Oct 22, 2022 09:40 AM IST
Fans are disappointed due to availability of a new update for BGMI (Image via Sportskeeda)
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), amidst its absence from the Play Store and the App Store, is still running on the 2.1 version, which Krafton rolled out in July 2022. At the same time, the mobile game's global variant, PUBG Mobile, got its current version, 2.2, via a patch update in September 2022.

As such, the last few months have been quite challenging for the Battlegrounds Mobile India fans, and their favorite game's future seems uncertain as well. MeitY's decision to block Battlegrounds Mobile India will turn three months old in a few days, and fans are disappointed as they are still playing on the 2.1 version.

The unavailability of any patch update for BGMI leaves fans disheartened and angry

Battlegrounds Mobile India doesn&#039;t have any 2.2 APK (Image via Sportskeeda)
Since the ban, almost nothing has gone in favor of Battlegrounds Mobile India fans, as the in-app purchases got suspended, the new rank season didn't arrive, the RP section got locked, and the game hasn't received any new update. At this moment, the only positive news for BGMI's fans is that the game's servers are still active.

However, the unavailability of any new version for the game or the absence of any announcement for Krafton has worried many fans. Since the game's removal from the virtual application stores in India, Krafton has barely communicated with the fans, apart from releasing its official statement in response to the ban.

The absence of any update so far has disheartened many fans who have shown their feelings via Twitter, asking questions about the 2.2 update for BGMI. Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

@Kullthegreat Sir pls tell me clear is 2.3 update come in bgmi or rp will not be shown at this time and us really bgmi will back or not ??
@Kullthegreat Maine to bgmi khelna chod diya hain koi bhi match bina 2min ke join hi nahi hota hai now playing pubg mobile global version and enjoy kar raha hu strange town update ko
@gizmoddict Better try installing pubg mobile, because it is still getting updates and might be installed. Then it's definitely version flaws with bgmi
Ummm, I just want to ask you that "really bgmi update is globla now, the 2.2 update"....Actually I am facing to much glitch in older version 2.1 and thinking of updating but I can't find a way too as mainly browser/internet has older update......#bgmiupdate #newupdate #Xypher
@StfuNandinii__ Bgmi me maza nhi rha ab 😭
Manifesting BGMI upadate 2.2
@Abhinav44849091 There will be no update in BGMI

Some users even sought answers about BGMI's return:

@Kullthegreat BGMI ayega ya nahi?agar ayega to kab?
Its peak time for @Krafton Officials to let us know about the future of @BGMI … Many new Esports player related to the game who worked hard have their future at stake..#wewantbgmiback

Despite fans' continuous questioning, no one has received any answer related to Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback. Although plenty of influencers have suggested that the game will make a return, the unavailability of any leaks or unban dates makes it challenging for fans to keep their hopes high.

Interestingly, on Thursday, 20 October, PUBG Mobile received a new Royale Pass, RP M16 Heroic Palace. The latest iteration of Royale Pass has brought tons of collectibles for the players who are willing to spend UC (Unknown Credits/Cash) and grind hard to complete RP missions in the game.

Unfortunately, Battlegrounds Mobile India hasn't received any new Royale Pass, and the RP section has been inaccessible since September 2022. On top of that, due to the unavailability of Google Play or App Store authentication, the UC purchases have remained suspended.

Why did BGMI get blocked by MeitY in India?

The Government of India's MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) enforced its decision on BGMI on 28 July 2022 in the wake of a request from MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) officials. The reason behind blocking Battlegrounds Mobile India was similar to that of PUBG Mobile's Ban, i.e., data security concerns.

Sources close to the Indian government also reported that the Krafton-backed game's Indian and Chinese servers were communicating directly or indirectly. Furthermore, there were allegations of user data being shared outside the country.

