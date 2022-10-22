BGMI 2.2 update APK: Fans disappointed as they still keep playing on 2.1 version of the game

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), amidst its absence from the Play Store and the App Store, is still running on the 2.1 version, which Krafton rolled out in July 2022. At the same time, the mobile game's global variant, PUBG Mobile, got its current version, 2.2, via a patch update in September 2022.
As such, the last few months have been quite challenging for the Battlegrounds Mobile India fans, and their favorite game's future seems uncertain as well. MeitY's decision to block Battlegrounds Mobile India will turn three months old in a few days, and fans are disappointed as they are still playing on the 2.1 version.
The unavailability of any patch update for BGMI leaves fans disheartened and angry
Since the ban, almost nothing has gone in favor of Battlegrounds Mobile India fans, as the in-app purchases got suspended, the new rank season didn't arrive, the RP section got locked, and the game hasn't received any new update. At this moment, the only positive news for BGMI's fans is that the game's servers are still active.
However, the unavailability of any new version for the game or the absence of any announcement for Krafton has worried many fans. Since the game's removal from the virtual application stores in India, Krafton has barely communicated with the fans, apart from releasing its official statement in response to the ban.
The absence of any update so far has disheartened many fans who have shown their feelings via Twitter, asking questions about the 2.2 update for BGMI. Here are some of the reactions from the fans:
Some users even sought answers about BGMI's return:
Despite fans' continuous questioning, no one has received any answer related to Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback. Although plenty of influencers have suggested that the game will make a return, the unavailability of any leaks or unban dates makes it challenging for fans to keep their hopes high.
Interestingly, on Thursday, 20 October, PUBG Mobile received a new Royale Pass, RP M16 Heroic Palace. The latest iteration of Royale Pass has brought tons of collectibles for the players who are willing to spend UC (Unknown Credits/Cash) and grind hard to complete RP missions in the game.
Unfortunately, Battlegrounds Mobile India hasn't received any new Royale Pass, and the RP section has been inaccessible since September 2022. On top of that, due to the unavailability of Google Play or App Store authentication, the UC purchases have remained suspended.
Why did BGMI get blocked by MeitY in India?
The Government of India's MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) enforced its decision on BGMI on 28 July 2022 in the wake of a request from MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) officials. The reason behind blocking Battlegrounds Mobile India was similar to that of PUBG Mobile's Ban, i.e., data security concerns.
Sources close to the Indian government also reported that the Krafton-backed game's Indian and Chinese servers were communicating directly or indirectly. Furthermore, there were allegations of user data being shared outside the country.