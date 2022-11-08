BGMI 2.3 update APK release date on internet is fake. Here's why

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) made its debut in the Indian market in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and within a year of its initial release, the game leapfrogged other titles to become one of the most popular battle royale titles available for mobile gamers. Over time, it has also become a pillar of growth for Indian esports.

However, on July 28, 2022, Battlegrounds Mobile India was removed from Google and Apple's virtual stores, appalling everyone in the gaming community. The game was revoked following orders from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which found the app responsible for user data privacy breaches.

The incident resulted in no new updates being introduced in the game. However, several third-party websites and popular YouTubers have been claiming the release of the game's 2.3 update. Players across the country are eagerly awaiting Krafton's announcement of the official release date for the forthcoming update.

No official announcement made by Krafton regarding the release date of the BGMI 2.3 update

As mentioned earlier, many popular YouTubers as well as third-party websites claim to have information regarding the release date of the forthcoming 2.3 update in BGMI. Some have even gone a step further by mentioning the release date in their videos/articles. However, Krafton is yet to make any official announcement regarding the matter.

Hence, gamers of the BR title must realize that the release date of the upcoming update in the Indian variant available on the internet is unauthentic until Krafton makes an official announcement.

However, since Krafton India and MeitY are yet to solve various prevailing issues, there is a high chance that the upcoming update might not be introduced in Battlegrounds Mobile India altogether. To experience the features of the upcoming update, Indian gamers might have to wait for the title to be unbanned.

It remains to be seen when the game's developers and MeitY can settle the ongoing issues and once again make the game available in virtual stores.

Expected features in the upcoming 2.3 update that BGMI players might miss out on

Every update appears in the global variant - PUBG Mobile before they are incorporated into the Indian variant.

A few days ago, Tencent Games (developers of PUBG Mobile) released the beta version for the upcoming 2.3 update. Based on the features introduced in the beta version, the forthcoming November update is set to introduce abundant features, modes, themes, and events that will greatly improve the battle royale experience for gamers worldwide.

However, if the update is not added to BGMI, Indian gamers might miss out on experiencing these features.

Here's a look at the best features expected to be added in the upcoming PUBG Mobile 2.3 patch:

1) Aftermath 2.0

Armor Upgrades

Firearm Upgrades

New Energy Mechanics

Consumables Adjustments

New Bunkers

Treasure Maps

Semi Truck

Medicine Cabinet

Guard Posts

Recall Towers

Shop Recall

2) Football-themed mode (limited preview)

Maps for the football-themed mode: Erangel, Nusa, Livik

New Tactical Item- Golden Shoes

New Throwable - Football

New Themed Area - Football Carnival

Football Air Drops

Football Cover

Football-themed Spawn Island

It's been a while since the ban on BGMI, and players have been eagerly awaiting the game's comeback to get their hands on the new features.

Note: PUBG Mobile is also banned in India. Indian gamers are recommended to abstain from downloading and playing the title.

