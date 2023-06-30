BGMI 2.5 Pistol tier list: Scorpion, R1895, and more

Pistols are essential to any Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) player's armory. When ammunition runs low or in close-quarters fighting, these tiny, flexible guns serve as dependable backup weapons. Understanding the advantages and disadvantages of various weapons is critical for making informed selections during heated engagements. The writer will present a thorough tier list of pistols in BGMI in this article, categorizing them depending on their performance and efficacy.

This tier list will help gamers navigate the world of BGMI pistols and make intelligent choices to improve their gameplay, whether a seasoned player trying to optimize the loadout or a novice seeking instruction.

Here's the BGMI 2.5 Pistol tier list

Overpowered (S-tier)

Scorpion

The Scorpion is a deadly pistol in BGMI, with a rapid rate of fire and good close-range damage. Its large magazine capacity and rapid-fire capability make it a top-tier weapon, especially in the game's early stages. It excels in spraying down opponents and is extremely lethal when fitted with an extended magazine on the battlefield.

R1895

Despite being a revolver with a moderate fire rate, the R1895 is classified as S-tier due to its massive damage per shot. This pistol can instantly down an opponent with a well-placed headshot, making it a reliable backup weapon in critical situations in the game.

Excellent (A-tier)

R45

The R45 pistol provides a good blend of damage and accuracy in BGMI. It has adequate power and precision, making it a reliable sidearm for only mid-range combat. Its disadvantage is its lack of attachments and fire rate, forcing players to choose R1895 over this pistol.

P18C

The P18C is a fully automatic handgun with a high rate of fire and ease of use. When players require a rapid-fire weapon, it is a fantastic backup option. It can instantly shred opponents in close quarters with a decent-capacity magazine and is especially lethal in the hands of competent gamers.

Desert Eagle

The Desert Eagle, often known as the Deagle, is well-known for its exceptional stopping power and precision. It deals massive damage with each shot and is lethal at middle and long ranges. Despite its moderate firing rate and little magazine capacity, its single-shot capability places it in the A-tier category.

Good (B-tier)

Sawed-off

The Sawed-off shotgun is a unique pistol in BGMI due to its shotgun-like qualities. While it lacks the range and accuracy of other handguns, it makes up for it in close-quarters battles with its massive damage output. It's especially useful when players need to eliminate opponents fast in small locations.

Bad (C-tier)

P1911

The P1911, while visually appealing, falls behind its counterparts in terms of damage output and overall effectiveness. Its combat potential is limited by its poor fire rate and small magazine capacity. Players should change to a different pistol or primary weapon when they locate a suitable substitute.

P92

The P92, like the P1911, finds it difficult to compete with other pistols due to its lesser damage and fire rate. While it can still do the job in emergencies, it is not a trustworthy alternative for skilled players looking for ideal performance.

