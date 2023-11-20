BGMI A3 Royale Pass: Price, rewards, how to get, and more

The ongoing 2.9 update featuring the Zombies Edge mode attracts millions of gamers across the country to BGMI daily. Many of them purchased the A2 Royale Pass. However, earlier today (November 20), at 5:29 am IST, the A2 RP concluded, making way for the introduction of the A3 Royale Pass.

The new pass contains stunning rewards, which, in turn, helps players enrich their inventory by equipping themselves with new cosmetics and items.

How do BGMI players purchase the A3 Royale Pass?

The latest A3 Royale Pass is based on the Freaky Fiesta theme and was added to BGMI earlier today at 7:30 am IST. Gamers can visit the RP section and get hold of the stunning rewards until January 15, 2024 (5:29 am IST).

Following the norm of the previous RPs, the new A3 Royale Pass is available in two variants. Players can purchase the monthly variant (rewards segregated into two parts: 1-50 and 51-100 ranks) or the full version by spending UC. Here's an overview of the different prices:

Elite Pass

Full version: 720 UC

Monthly version: 360 UC

Elite Pass Plus

Full version: 1920 UC

Monthly version: 960 UC

BGMI A3 Royale Pass ranked rewards

The A3 RP is divided into two sections: free and paid. While the paid section contains a plethora of rare cosmetics and items, the free section also offers a few interesting cosmetics.

Here's what the various rewards of the A3 RP look like:

Rank 1: Gutsy Lass Cover and Set

Rank 10: Uncanny Carnival - FAMAS

Rank 15: Spectral Night Plane Finish along with Ashamed Emote (available in the free RP section)

Rank 20: Ghastly Gloom Helmet

Rank 25: Steampunk Raider Parachute (available in the free RP section)

Rank 30: Ghastly Gloom - Mini 14 along with Nitro Maniac Emote

Rank 40: Nitro Maniac Cover and Set

Rank 50: Upgradable Circus of Screams Crossbow

Rank 55: Deadly Carnival - M1014 along with Wing It Emote (available in the free RP section)

Rank 60: Clockwork Ursa Backpack

Rank 65: Disco Ball Ornament along with A3 Avatar

Rank 70: Flashy Fox Sidecar Motorcycle along with Brawler Master Set (available in the free RP section)

Rank 80: Lunahowl Emote, Magic Puff Smoke Grenade, and Cursed Claw - Pan (available in the free RP section)

Rank 90: Luxurious Overlay - Scar L

Rank 95: Lunahowl Mask

Rank 100: Lunahowl Set

Apart from the aforementioned rewards, Pearlescent cards and Modification Material Pieces are also available as ranked rewards in the A3 Royale Pass in BGMI.

While Pearlescent cards can be used to upgrade the Lunahowl Set, Modification Materials can be used to get free material in BGMI.

Moreover, those who have already purchased the A1 and A2 RPs can use the free EZ License card, which will unlock the tasks of the following week. Completing these tasks will enable them to receive the ranked rewards earlier than other BGMI players.