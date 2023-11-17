When will A3 Royale Pass come in BGMI? Price, leaked rewards, and more

BGMI made its comeback in late May 2023, and Krafton has been trying to redefine the standards of battle royale gaming in the country ever since. The ongoing 2.8 update has been well-received by millions of gamers across the country. With the A2 Royale Pass now coming to an end, players are excited about what the A3 RP has to offer.

Certain YouTubers have already leaked details about the upcoming A3 RP. Based on these leaks, the Royale Pass is expected to have a Freaky Fiesta theme and offer players stunning rewards and thrilling content, setting the stage for an unforgettable season.

A3 Royale Pass starting date and price

The ongoing A2 Royale Pass will conclude on November 20, 2023 (5:29 am IST), making way for the new A3 Royale Pass in BGMI, which will be added at 7:30 am IST. It will remain live in the game for eight weeks and will be divided into two parts (Rank 1-50 and Rank 51-100).

BGMI players can spend 720 UC for the Elite Pass variant or 1920 UC for the Elite Pass Plus variant of the Royale Pass. Meanwhile, those who wish to purchase only one part of the A3 RP can do so by spending 360 UC or 960 UC for the Elite Pass or Elite Pass Plus version, respectively.

BGMI A3 Royale Pass leaked rewards

The A3 RP will be divided into two categories: free and paid. Based on the leaks, the paid category will contain plenty of rare cosmetics and items. Meanwhile, the free category will also offer some interesting cosmetics, but they will be few and far between.

Here's what the leaked rewards of the A3 RP look like:

Rank 1: Gutsy Lass Set and Cover

Rank 10: Uncanny Carnival - FAMAS

Rank 15: Spectral Night Plane Finish and Ashamed Emote (available in the free RP tab)

Rank 20: Ghastly Gloom Helmet

Rank 25: Steampunk Raider Parachute (available in the free RP tab)

Rank 30: Ghastly Gloom - Mini 14 and Nitro Maniac Emote

Rank 40: Nitro Maniac Set and Cover

Rank 50: Upgradable Circus of Screams - Crossbow

Rank 55: Deadly Carnival - M1014 and Wing It Emote (available in the free RP tab)

Rank 60: Clockwork Ursa Backpack

Rank 65: Disco Ball Ornament and A3 Avatar

Rank 70: Flashy Fox Sidecar Motorcycle and Brawler Master Set (available in the free RP tab)

Rank 80: Magic Puff Smoke Grenade, Lunahowl Emote, and Cursed Claw - Pan (available in the free RP tab)

Rank 90: Luxurious Overlay - Scar L

Rank 95: Lunahowl Mask

Rank 100: Lunahowl Set

In addition, Pearlescent cards and Modification Material Pieces will also be available as ranked rewards in A3 RP in BGMI. While the former can be used to upgrade the Lunahowl Set, the latter can be used to get free material in BGMI.