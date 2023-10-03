The A2 Royale Pass has arrived in BGMI: Should you buy it?

We have completed another cycle of the Royale Pass in BGMI, which brings us to the point where we wonder if the new one is worth buying. The A1 Royale Royale Pass bid us farewell and made way for the A2 variant on October 2, 2023. Like its previous iteration, this one will also have one hundred levels instead of 50.

You can spend 720 Unknown Cash (UC) to purchase the Elite Royale Pass or an additional 1,200 UC to get your hands on the more premium Elite Plus Royal Pass.

This article will elaborate on everything you need to know about the A2 Royale Pass in BGMI and whether you should spend your money on it.

Is it worth buying the A2 Royale Pass in BGMI?

The answer to this question is a fat resounding yes! The value that you get from the rewards in the A2 Royale Pass is out of this world. In fact, if you spend money once on buying the Royal Pass, you can get the successive ones for free if you decide to save the UC that you get from the rewards.

Here are all the rewards that you are going to get if you buy the A2 Royale Pass.

All rewards in the A2 Royale Pass in BGMI

Rank 1 : Surfside Sweetheart Set + Surfside Sweetheart Cover

: Surfside Sweetheart Set + Surfside Sweetheart Cover Rank 2 : Modification Material Piece

: Modification Material Piece Rank 3 : 80 UC

: 80 UC Rank 7 : 40 UC

: 40 UC Rank 10 : Vogue Surfer skin for the SKS

: Vogue Surfer skin for the SKS Rank 13 : 40 UC

: 40 UC Rank 15 : Blissful Beachfront Finish

: Blissful Beachfront Finish Rank 17 : 20 UC

: 20 UC Rank 20 : Rainbow Blitz Helmet

: Rainbow Blitz Helmet Rank 23 : 20 UC

: 20 UC Rank 27 : 20 UC

: 20 UC Rank 30 : Poolside Floatie skin for the Honey Badger + Vogue Surfer emote

: Poolside Floatie skin for the Honey Badger + Vogue Surfer emote Rank 22 : 20 UC

: 20 UC Rank 35 : Modification Material Piece

: Modification Material Piece Rank 37 : 40 UC

: 40 UC Rank 40 : Vogue Surfer Set + Vogue Surfer Cover

: Vogue Surfer Set + Vogue Surfer Cover Rank 43 : 40 UC

: 40 UC Rank 47 : 40 UC

: 40 UC Rank 50 : Marine Evolution (Level 1) upgradeable skin for the UMP45

: Marine Evolution (Level 1) upgradeable skin for the UMP45 Rank 51 : Modification Material Piece

: Modification Material Piece Rank 53 : 80 UC

: 80 UC Rank 55 : Sweet Kiss skin for the AMR

: Sweet Kiss skin for the AMR Rank 57 : 40 UC

: 40 UC Rank 60 : Gemshell Backpack

: Gemshell Backpack Rank 63 : 40 UC

: 40 UC Rank 65 : A2 RP Avatar + Dazed Dreamicorn Ornament

: A2 RP Avatar + Dazed Dreamicorn Ornament Rank 67 : 20 UC

: 20 UC Rank 68 : Modification Material Piece

: Modification Material Piece Rank 70 : Sweet Kiss skin for the Buggy

: Sweet Kiss skin for the Buggy Rank 73 : 20 UC

: 20 UC Rank 77 : 20 UC

: 20 UC Rank 80 : Donut Rush Stun Grenade + Serene Rapture emote

: Donut Rush Stun Grenade + Serene Rapture emote Rank 83 : 20 UC

: 20 UC Rank 85 : Modification Material Piece

: Modification Material Piece Rank 87 : 40 UC

: 40 UC Rank 90 : Electric Dance skin for the AKM

: Electric Dance skin for the AKM Rank 93 : 40 UC

: 40 UC Rank 97 : 40 UC

: 40 UC Rank 100: Serene Rapture Set (Level 1)

If you look at the reward you will get after completing 50 levels, that alone should be a convincing enough reason to make you buy the A2 Royale Pass in BGMI. You are basically getting an upgradeable gun skin for 720 UC. This has never happened before in the game (besides the Machette skin).

You will also get the mini-materials that you can then combine into a bigger material and upgrade your UMP45.

Should you spend 720 UC or 1,920 UC on the A2 Royale Pass in BGMI?

Since you will get more or less the same rewards from both variants, buying the more expensive Elite Plus Royale Pass in BGMI would not be the smart thing to do.

The only extra perks that you will get are some free RP ranks and an exclusive frame.