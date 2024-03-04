BGMI A5 Royale Pass: Price, rewards, and more

Following weeks of speculation, Krafton has introduced the BGMI A5 Royale Pass in the popular BR title. The new RP is already live in the game and will be available for eight weeks. A5 Royale Pass is expected to build on the success of the previous RPs. Hence, it has brought along plenty of new items and cosmetics, which will gradually enrich the in-game inventory of players.

The introduction of the RP has created a huge buzz among gamers who finished ranking up the A4 RP quickly and eagerly waited for the release of the new A5 RP.

What is the price of the BGMI A5 Royale Pass?

The A4 Royale Pass in BGMI concluded earlier today at 5:29 am IST, keeping the RP section locked. The new RP was introduced at 7:30 am IST and will be live in the game until 5:29 am IST on April 22, 2024

The new A5 Royale Pass will be available in half and full variants. The half variants (1-50 and 51-100 ranks) and the full version can be purchased by spending Unknown Cash (UC). Here's an overview of the prices of the two RP variants:

Elite Pass

Full version: 720 UC

Monthly version: 360 UC

Elite Pass Plus

Full version: 1920 UC

Monthly version: 960 UC

What are the best rewards in the BGMI A5 Royale Pass?

The new BGMI A5 Royale Pass follows the norm of previous RPs and is segregated into free and paid categories. While the paid section offers rare cosmetics and items in abundance, the free section will also provide some unique items as rewards.

BGMI A5 Royale Pass offers stunning rewards (Image via Krafton)

Here's what the best ranked rewards of the A5 RP look like:

Rank 1: Fatal Fox Set and Cover

Rank 10: Shinobi Armor PP-19 Bizon

Rank 15: Dizzy Spin Emote (free RP reward) and Enigmatic Night Plane Finish

Rank 20: Kitsune Omen Helmet

Rank 25: Kitsune Omen Parachute skin (free RP reward)

Rank 30: Cyberfighter Mythic Emote and Fatal Fox Win 94

Rank 40: Cyberfighter Set and Mask

Rank 45: Cyborg Avenger Mask

Rank 50: Faerie Luster Pan

Rank 55: Puppet Joy Emote (free RP reward) and Shinobi Armor S686

Rank 60: Gilded Glaze Bag

Rank 65: A5 Avatar and Festive Firecracker Ornament

Rank 70: Cyborg Avenger Set (free RP reward) and Night Yonder Bus

Rank 80: Faerie Luster Emote, Flutter Pink - P1911, and Kitsune Omen Smoke Grenade

Rank 90: Fortified Gold Beryl-M762

Rank 100: Faerie Luster Set

Besides the rewards mentioned above, players purchasing the A5 RP will be entitled to UC, Pearlescent cards, and Modification Material Pieces. The obtained Modification Materials can be merged to build materials for upgrading BGMI gun skins.