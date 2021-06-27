BGMI APK cannot be downloaded on Jio phone due to compatibility issues

The entire India mobile gaming community is ecstatic after the Early Access for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was rolled out on June 17th, 2021. Once users join the beta program, they will be able to download it directly from the Google Play Store.

No official revelations have been made by developers about the game's release date for the iOS platform, leaving fans in despair.

Since the Early Access release, some websites and videos have claimed to offer players a way to play the game or its global variant on Jio phones. However, it is rather evident that they are fake, and there is no way to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on this device.

BGMI APK cannot be downloaded on Jio phone

Players cannot install BGMI on Jio phones by any means as the game isn't compatible with the device.

Jio phones are powered by Kai OS, which only supports a set of specific applications. Battlegrounds Mobile India Early access is only available for Android users. Additionally, Jio phones only have 512 MB of RAM and only 4 GB of internal storage.

Players need android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB of RAM to play BGMI

As per the game's description on the Google Play Store, players need a device running on Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB of RAM or more to play Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Also read: “I will professionally represent ForceOne X Legstump Esports when Battlegrounds Mobile India finally goes live”: Syedshabbir “Shabbir Gaming” Ahmed

To sum it up, the device's specifications are not at par with Battlegrounds Mobile India's (BGMI) minimum requirements, making it impossible to download or play the new battle royale title on the Jio phone.

Therefore, Jio phone users shouldn't waste their time trying to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on their device, as there is no way to do so.

Moreover, they should not download fake game files into their device, as it can pose a severe risk to their privacy. In addition, these fakes might contain viruses that might harm the user's device.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India has been made particularly with younger gamers, influencers, and content creators in mind: Jay “ToasterRoaster” Khatri

If you like our BGMI coverage, please follow our Instagram account. Check our page here!

Edited by Srijan Sen