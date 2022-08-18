BGMI ban in India: Server status, official statements, and more

The popular battle royale title, BGMI, faced a sudden removal from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store on July 28. The companies delisted the game following the orders of the Indian government, which suspected a potential privacy breach that was harmful to India's security and sovereignty.

While many BGMI streamers have already shifted their focus to other games, many gamers were curious to know if they could play the title.

BGMI's in-game servers are still active weeks after removal from Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Within a year of its release, Battlegrounds Mobile India emerged as a crowd-favorite game in India as millions thronged to it daily to experience the thrill of the BR mode. However, its sudden removal from the virtual stores has dented the rise of esports in the country.

It has been more than three weeks since the incident occurred, and various statements from Krafton, MEITY, and BGMI influencers have surfaced online. However, iOS and Android users who already had the game installed on their phones when the suspension occurred can still log in and enjoy playing it without obstructions.

This is because the game's servers are still active. This has resulted in multiple top-tier scrims and tournaments being organized online.

Krafton's statements regarding BGMI ban

Krafton Inc. has been toiling incessantly to get Battlegrounds Mobile India back to the virtual stores. They have also suffered significant losses after the game was delisted.

The initial statement to surface in the media was from Krafton India's CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn, who focused on the company's wish to develop the esports and gaming ecosystem in India.

He mentioned that Krafton India has always prioritized user data privacy, integrity, and security. According to the honcho, the company has always abided by all the rules and regulations in India (including data protection laws and regulations) and will strive to do so in the future.

Expressing gratitude to users for their unwavering love and support, he assured them that Krafton would work towards finding a solution. Sohn added that the organization was trying to initiate communications with the concerned authorities to deal with the situation.

Requesting players and fans to remain patient, Sohn stated that Krafton would inform them about upcoming updates on the potential ban.

Meanwhile, Krafton's CFO, Bae Dong-geun, recently scheduled a conference call named the '2022 2Q Earnings Results Conference Call.'

He mentioned multiple topics during the call, including the company's stance on the removal of BGMI. He stated that Krafton was giving its best to make the BR title available to Indian gamers.

Dong-geun also mentioned how the company has always upheld India's privacy policies, stating that it has been operating on "stringent data security standards and monitoring."

He seconded Sohn's initial statement and pointed out that Krafton was trying to cooperate with the authorities so that gamers could enjoy the title soon.

Through Krafton's statements, it is clear that the company clearly understands the importance of BGMI and is trying its best to get things back on track.

Edited by Ravi Iyer