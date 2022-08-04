BGMI unban in India: Streamers’ statements, official response, and more

The entire BGMI community faced a massive shock as the popular game was delisted from the Google Play Store and App Store on July 28. The Indian government handed the title a potentially permanent ban following the rules of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Since then, a lot of drama has unfolded. While the game's servers are still running, several famous personalities have indicated that the game might return soon, giving the playerbase new hopes.

What have popular BGMI personalities said about the possibilities of the game getting unbanned?

BGMI's ban has created an enormous stir in the Indian gaming community. To update fans about the current scenario, several popular streamers and tournament organizers have provided positive comments regarding the game getting unbanned.

Popular YouTuber Dynamo was recently livestreaming New State Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile on his YouTube channel. During the 13:24 minute mark, he was asked by one of his subscribers whether the government would revoke the ban on BGMI or not.

In reply, Dynamo stated that the game might get unbanned as the response has been positive. Later, he even said that global matchmaking might not be available, to which his teammates assumed that the game would be coming back soon.

MortaL @Mortal04907880

#bgmi Krafton is complying by the policies and working on things happening. Kindly wait for further notice.. Krafton is complying by the policies and working on things happening. Kindly wait for further notice.. ❤️ #bgmi

Pro gamer and YouTuber, Mortal, has also tweeted about how Krafton is working on getting things back on track. He urged his followers to be hopeful and stay calm until further notice.

Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat BGMI will be back soon btw BGMI will be back soon btw

Kuldeep Lathar, the CEO of Villager Esports, took to his Twitter handle and mentioned that the popular BR title would be back soon. Since he is closely related to Krafton, his words contain significant weightage.

Furthermore, Shiva Nandy, the CEO of Skyesports, stated that removing the game from the virtual stores was not a sudden action from the government. Instead, it was a five-month-long process that the Indian government executed on July 28. He further mentioned that the banned app, TikTok, will be returning to India, indicating that BGMI will be back soon.

All the statements mentioned above have instilled hope in the hearts of the game's players and fans. It remains to be seen when the battle royale title will be made available again for Indian users.

Krafton's official statement regarding BGMI's ban

The South Korean company has been operating incessantly to bring the popular battle royale title back to the Google Play Store and App Store. Krafton Inc., known for making great games, also incurred heavy losses on the stock market due to the game's sudden ban.

Krafton India's CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn, recently issued a statement on the company's behalf, mentioning how the company is committed to developing esports and gaming in India.

He said that the company has always tried to protect and uphold the privacy and security of its users' data. It has followed all the rules, including data protection laws and regulations, and will continue to do so in the future.

Thanking users for their support since BGMI's release, Krafton's head honcho assured them that the company is hoping to continue its association in the time to come. He added that Krafton is working hard to establish communication with the concerned authorities and resolve the issue regarding the game's delisting.

Sohn also requested players to remain calm and patient. He mentioned that the company is looking forward to fostering the gaming ecosystem in India.

