BGMI BMOC registration link, date, and process for Indian players

The 2022 season for BGMI esports in the country set off a few days ago when Krafton took to the official YouTube channel and Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India to announce the roadmap of esports tournaments for the ongoing calendar year of 2022.

The announcement highlighted that there would be as many as four official tournaments this year, with a total prize pool set at a whopping ₹6 crore. The season will kick off with the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 (BMOC), from which the top 24 teams will qualify for the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 (BMPS).

With the craze for BMOC heightened to a great extent, registrations for the tournament began last night. This followed an announcement earlier made by the developers regarding the registration date.

Details of the registration process of BGMI esports tournament - BMOC 2022

Registration for the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 began yesterday at 6:00 pm IST. However, due to repeated OTP verification failures, the server was taken down, and the registration process re-opened late at night.

Players interested in playing the tournament can click on the link here or visit the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India to register themselves. They can do so until March 27. Furthermore, before registering, players must remember that all six members on the team must have an in-game ID level of 25 or more and a rank of Platinum V or more.

How to register?

Step 1: Click on the link provided above.

Step 2: Provide an email and register the account after entering the OTP.

Step 3: Fill in the required details - First Name, Last Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, BGMI ID, In-game Name, Gender, and ID Proof Number. Then upload a Government of India approved ID Proof (must contain the ID Proof Number given) and a Profile Picture (face must be visible).

Step 4: Click on Proceed.

Step 5: Agree to the Terms and Conditions by ticking the boxes to successfully complete the self-registration process.

Step 6: Click on Find Team, Create Team, or Join Team to get enlisted in a squad (only Team Captains are advised to create teams). If a BGMI esports team is created, share the code with the rest of the players.

