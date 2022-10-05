BGMI boys name generator: How to get free IGN in the game

Krafton-backed BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) offers many customizations like any other popular game to help users build a unique in-game persona. In-game names (IGNs) are the most basic way to showcase a distinctive identity in Battlegrounds Mobile India or any other famous title.

Several websites serve as name generators to help players get a special IGN for themselves. One can use such sites to create a name with special fonts, symbols, etc. After generating an IGN, first-time players can directly use it after installing the game, while old users can utilize Rename Cards.

BGMI IGN: How to get a free Rename Card to customize the in-game name

Rename Cards are the only way to change IGNs in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

To change the in-game name in Battlegrounds Mobile India, players will need a Rename Card. However, like in PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India players must also use 60 Unknown Credits (UC) to get a Rename Card.

Currently, the Government of India's MeitY has blocked BGMI in the country, so UC purchases are no longer available. Hence, one cannot purchase a Rename Card unless they already have at least 60 Unknown Credits in their in-game wallets.

Apart from the shop, the only way to get a Rename Card is the level-up missions (level 10) in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Furthermore, one can acquire the card for free, as leveling up requires the completion of the featured missions in the game.

How to customize IGN for free in BGMI?

One can acquire a free Rename Card via Level 10 of Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

Now that players have understood the source of the free Rename Card in Battlegrounds Mobile India, here's a step-by-step guide to generating a unique fancy name and changing the IGN for free:

Step 1: Open any name generator website using a browser on your smartphone, tablet, or PC (for emulator players).

Some popular name generator websites are nickfinder, battlegroundsmobileguru, and gaming nicknames.

Step 2: Use the suggestions given on the website or generate a name of your preference using the empty box on each website.

Step 3: Copy the generated name and close the browser.

Step 4: Paste the IGN in the notes of your device.

Step 5: Launch BGMI on your device and log into the game using your preferred method.

Step 6: Tap on your profile avatar given in the main screen lobby.

Reach Level 10 to claim your free Rename Card (Image via Krafton)

Step 7: Click on the "Player Level" under the profile avatar in the "Basic Info" tab.

Step 8: Collect the Rename Card from the Level 10 rewards and close the section.

Step 9: Copy the generated name from the notes and relaunch the game.

Step 10: Open Inventory and head to the last section where you can spot the Rename Card.

Step 11: Tap the "Use" button and paste the IGN.

You will have to press "Ok" to finalize the changes, and BGMI will update the IGN.

