How to get Rename Card and change name in BGMI

Amongst the several items that are present in BGMI, the Rename Card is one of the most useful and popular items.

With BMOC registration scheduled to begin later this month and regular roster shuffles occurring on the Battlegrounds Mobile India esports circuit, the need for Rename Cards has skyrocketed.

A Rename Card, as the name suggests, can be used to change the in-game names (IGN) of players. Although Rename Cards are in such high demand, they are not readily accessible. However, there are a few ways following which players can get their hands on the item.

Rename Card in BGMI: How to obtain and use

1) Purchase from the in-game shop

The easiest way to obtain Rename Cards in Battlegrounds Mobile India is by purchasing the item from the in-game shop. Players can buy as many Rename Cards as they want. However, this can be problematic for those who play the game for free and prefer not to make any in-game purchases.

Rename Cards are available in the in-game shop at a price of 180 UC each. However, the amount can be reduced by using UC Discount vouchers available in events.

2) Obtain Rename Cards by leveling up

This method allows BGMI players to obtain the Rename Card for free. This is helpful for all, especially beginners in the game who wish to keep a Rename Card in their inventory.

In order to obtain the Rename Card, players are required to level up to at least Level 10. Here's a look at the steps on how to get the item:

Click on Missions. Drop down and tap on Progress Mission. Swipe to Level 10 and collect rewards. Head over to in-game mail and claim the Rename Card.

How to use Rename Cards in BGMI?

Rename Cards are easy to use in Battlegrounds Mobile India. To use the card, a player must follow these steps:

After obtaining the card from the above mentioned methods, head over to the inventory.

Click on the card and set a new moniker.

Tap OK to successfully change the IGN.

