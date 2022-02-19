BGMI C2S4 M8 RP guide: How to find and talk to NPC Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, or Satoru Gojo in classic mode

Players of BGMI get to witness the introduction of the monthly Royale Pass along with the monthly update. This new system has broken away from the previous norm of having a Royale Pass for two months.

Recently, Cycle 2 Season 4 Month 8 Royale Pass appeared in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The new RP is the last one for this season in the game, and as a result, several unique rewards have been incorporated into the Pass by the developers. These rewards can be obtained upon completing the designated weekly missions and leveling up through the RP ranks.

The February update in the game has resulted in the arrival of the Jujutsu Kaisen mode in the game after the conclusion of the popular Spider-Man theme. The mode celebrates the game's collaboration with the famous Japanese manga series. However, the new Royale Pass has different missions related to themed mode matches which BGMI players are finding difficult to complete.

How to find NPC Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, or Saturo Gojo in the themed mode BGMI classic matches and talk to them?

The Week C2S4 Month 8 Royale Pass contains an RP mission (Week 1) related to the themed mode that players holding either the Elite Pass (360 UC) or the Elite Plus (960 UC) version need to complete to earn RP points.

Here's how to complete the mission of finding and talking to the NPCs in classic BR matches.

Step 1 : Log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

: Log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Step 2 : Download the themed mode maps from the download option.

: Download the themed mode maps from the download option. Step 3 : Select Jujutsu Kaisen theme Erangel from the ranked classic mode maps.

: Select Jujutsu Kaisen theme Erangel from the ranked classic mode maps. Step 4 : Venture on the map.

: Venture on the map. Step 5 : Try to locate the Jujutsu Kaisen characters Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, or Satoru Gojo in the in-game Spawn Island.

: Try to locate the Jujutsu Kaisen characters Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, or Satoru Gojo in the in-game Spawn Island. Step 6 : Go near them and tap on the Talk option. However, it must be kept in mind that the conversation would be considered successful when the character waves their hand and shows a note. Furthermore, a player can only talk to a single character in a particular game.

: Go near them and tap on the Talk option. However, it must be kept in mind that the conversation would be considered successful when the character waves their hand and shows a note. Furthermore, a player can only talk to a single character in a particular game. Step 7: Repeat the steps twice to complete the mission.

Edited by Siddharth Satish