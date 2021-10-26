BGMI Diwali UC offer: How to use UC voucher to get cheap items

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is currently one of the most played battle royale games. Developers often develop exciting events with some lucrative deals and offer to keep the game entertaining and exciting.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is back with another exciting deal to celebrate the Diwali season in the country. The Indian version of PUBG Mobile has introduced a new event where players can get exciting vouchers on spending UC's.

The event started today and will continue until November 4. In this article, players will get an idea about the offer and the process of availing the details.

Everything to know about the BGMI Diwali event

Krafton has come up with the BGMI Diwali event to celebrate the festive season in the country.

Rewards

Players will receive a UC voucher for logging in to the game daily during the event period. Players will need to collect the UC voucher daily and can use the item in the future.

How to collect the UC voucher:

Players can follow the steps below to avail the UC voucher daily.

Step 1: Start the game, click on the Events from the main screen, and go to the Recommended section.

Step 2: Select the Happy Diwali 2021 - Offer 2 Event.

Step 3: Collect the UC voucher every day.

When to use the UC voucher:

Players can use the UC voucher to get a discount while buying an item from the shop by spending UC's. By using this, players can purchase an in-game item at a cheaper price.

Event timeline

The Happy Diwali 2021 - Offer 2 Event in BGMI will continue until November 4. Players will be able to avail the rewards between the mentioned dates. Players will need to utilize the voucher before the cooldown period of seven days.

Edited by Srijan Sen