BGMI Evangelion Discovery event: How to get free Pen Pen buddy, Evangelion characters, and other rewards

New events are appearing thick and fast in BGMI. The latest Evangelion Discovery event has made its way into the Battle Royale title, with the game collaborating with the popular Japanese manga Evangelion.

This is the game's third major collaboration, following Spider-Man and Jujutsu Kaisen. While the theme mode is yet to arrive in Erangel, the Evangelion Discovery event is available in the game. It contains several rewards that players can obtain to enrich their inventory.

Evangelion Discovery event in BGMI: Everything to know about

Following the norm set by Krafton during the Jujutsu Kaisen event a few months back, the new Evangelion Discovery event has cruised its way into the game. The event has 40 stages and requires users to play classic mode matches daily and earn exploration points (up to 130 points per day).

The collaboration event is already live in the game and will continue until June 19 (UTC + 0).

The accumulated exploration points will enable them to unlock each stage containing specific rewards. Players can get their hands on several time-limited mythic outfits, emotes, and skins upon leveling up the stages. However, they must spend 3000 UC to convert these obtained items into permanent items.

The main attractions of this event in BGMI are available in two crates - Evangelion Crate A and Evangelion Crate B. These crates are accessible upon reaching stage 40 or by spending UC. Here's a look at the different rewards available in the two crates:

Evangelion Crate A

Extreme Armor Model EVA-00 Cover

Extreme Armor Model EVA-00

Extreme Armor Model EVA-01 Cover

Extreme Armor Model EVA-01

Evangelion Shinji Plugsuit

Evangelion Rei Plugsuit

Evangelion 4th Angel - AUG A3 (upgradable till Level 5)

Legendary Evangelion- 01 Backpack

Materials for upgrading gun skins

Evangelion Crate B

Extreme Armor Model EVA-02 Cover

Extreme Armor Model EVA-02

Evangelion Asuka Plugsuit

Evangelion Kaworu Plugsuit

Legendary Positron Cannon - AWM

Legendary Evangelion 02 - Machete

Legendary Evangelion 02 - UAZ

Apart from the permanent Evangelion NERV parachute, players can obtain several time-limited items from different stages of the event. Here's a look at them:

Evangelion 00 - P90

Extreme Armor Model EVA-08 Cover

Extreme Armor Model EVA-02

Evangelion 8th Angel Grenade

Evangelion 01 Backpack

Evangelion Mari Plugsuit

Buddy Pen Pen

Evangelion 01 Helmet

Evangelion 10th Angel Pan

Evangelion Mark.06 Motorcycle

Evangelion 01 Backpack

Several other BGMI items like BP, AG Currency, Crate scraps, and Silver Fragments are also available throughout various event stages.

