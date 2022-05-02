How to get BGMI UC without Midasbuy in India

It has only been nine months since BGMI was released during the COVID-19 hiatus exclusively for Indian players. Within this short span of time, the game has broken several records and has emerged as one of the most popular games in the country. With millions of players playing the game on a daily basis, and more players joining in, the in-game purchases have seen a considerable rise.

In-game purchases can be made using the game's own currency, Unknown Cash (popularly known as UC). However, since the price of UC in the in-game store is listed at a high rate, players tend to purchase them using Codashop.

The website has been officially acknowledged by Krafton and is now considered the official UC purchasing store. Codashop is the indian equivalent of Midasbuy, which provides UC to PUBG Mobile players across the world. However, the latter was banned along with PUBG Mobile back in 2020.

Codashop offers BGMI players UC at a discounted price

Following Krafton's recognition of Codashop as the official UC store, various popular BGMI partners and content creators have also popularized the use of Codashop to buy UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Players can follow these steps to purchase UC from Codashop:

Visit Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website and tap on 'UC Store' to make your way to the Codashop website. You can also visit Codahop's website directly on a browser. Put in the in-game ID and select a UC bundle. Select the payment method (via Netbanking or UPI apps) and register an email address for the invoice. Click on the 'Buy Now' option to complete a successful transaction. Log into the game and check the in-game mail to collect UC.

How can BGMI players purchase UC in May 2022

Codashop has made quite a name for itself by offering UC to BGMI players at a cheap rate. The website also offers buyers additional UC based on the value of the purchased UC bundles. Players can buy the Royale Pass, gun skins, and a lot more using the purchased UC.

Here's a look at the discounted prices of different UC bundles in May 2022:

Pay ₹75 to buy 60 UC.

Pay ₹380 to buy 300 UC and acquire an extra 25 UC.

Pay ₹750 to buy 600UC and acquire an extra 60 UC.

Pay ₹1900 to buy 1500 UC and acquire an extra 300 UC.

Pay ₹3800 to buy 3000 UC and acquire an extra 850 UC.

Pay ₹7500 to buy 6000 UC and acquire an extra 2100 UC.

Note: Players are requested to read the Terms and Conditions of the website before making any online purchase.

