BGMI Independence Day celebration: Freedom Face Off prize pool, total teams, schedule, and more

The arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on Android devices has caused a stir and excitement in the Indian gaming scene.

Keeping the interest of the fans and players in mind, Krafton, to commemorate the 75th Indian Independence Day, announced a new BGMI tournament named dubbed the Freedom Face Off. The tournament will feature 16 teams and will have a prize pool of ₹1.5 lakh. The Freedom Face will be held on the 15 August.

The tournament will be streamed on the official Facebook and YouTube channels of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The broadcast will begin at 12:00 p.m. IST.

BGMI's Independence Day celebration promises a fascinating new tournament

Earlier on the launch of BGMI, Krafton conducted The Launch Party, a tournament with a prize pool of ₹6 lakhs which featured a mix of professional players and streamers. The event gained huge viewership, with peak watching crossing 500k. Team Snax won this tournament comfortably, securing four chicken dinners.

It would be interesting to see which 16 teams will be invited to the event. This tournament will also serve as a great practice ground for players to prepare for the upcoming major, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS).

Registrations for BGIS 2021 had been extended earlier, giving interested teams and players more time to practice and hone their skills. Players are also waiting for the launch of BGMI on iOS devices for smoother action and gameplay in the tournament. The launch of BGMI on iOS devices is also rumored to be around the corner.

With Krafton, the publisher of BGMI, promising various India-specific leagues and tournaments, the excitement among both the fans and the players is at its peak. BGMI is already creating a new download record nearing a whopping 50 million on the Play Store.

It would be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this tournament. Fans and players alike have been itching for an official tournament since the conclusion of the Launch Party.

