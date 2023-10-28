BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023 matches today (October 28): List of all games, livestream, and teams 

Day 3 of the BGMI India vs Korea International is set to kick off at 1:00 pm IST on October 28, 2023, and will see the five remaining matches be played. Taking place at the Pragati Maidan Delhi, the event has a gigantic prize pool of ₹1 crore, out of which the winner will earn ₹40 lakhs. The tournament kicked off on October 26, 2023, with 16 squads, including eight Indian teams and eight Korean squads.

The first two days of the BGMI competition witnessed a mouth-watering battle between these Indian and Korean teams. At the end of Day 2, Dplus KIA captured the prime spot, while Gods Reign slipped to the second position.

BGMI India vs Korea International Day 3 teams

Here are the teams participating in Day 3 of the BGMI India vs Korea International:

Gladiators Esports (India) Big Brother Esports (India) Team XSpark (India) Blind Esports (India) Gods Reign (India) Medal Esports (India) Revenant Esports (India) TWM Gaming (India) Dplus KIA (South Korea) Duksan Esports (South Korea) Eagle Owls (South Korea) Emtek StormsX (South Korea) Maru Gaming (South Korea) NS RedForce (South Korea) ROX (South Korea) ZZ (South Korea)

How to watch and Day 3 matches

The final day of the BGMI India vs Korea International will be broadcast on two platforms: Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel and Jio Cinema (OTT). You can also attend the event offline at the venue (Pragati Maidan) in New Delhi.

The first match will be contested on the Erangel map. Here are all the matches and the map rotation for Day 3:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Vikendi

Match 5 - Erangel

Day 2 results

Dplus KIA are at the top of the standings after Day 2. The South Korean giants have secured 126 points and 55 eliminations. India’s Gods Reign, the top performer of Day 1, have dropped to the second spot with 113 points.

Emtek and TWM are in third and fourth places with 98 and 82 points, respectively. Eagle Owls are fifth with 77 points.

Revenant and Blind Esports are in the sixth and seventh positions, respectively. Big Brother ranks eighth with 75 points.