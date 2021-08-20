BGMI on iOS devices: How to download, file size, features, and more

Krafton Inc. has recently released the iOS version of BGMI, and fans are pleased with the news. The release took place almost two months after the game's release for Androids.

Ever since Krafton announced the title in May, gamers were curious whether the game would be available simultaneously or have different release times for the two mobile platforms.

The release of BGMI for Android clarified those doubts and began the long wait for iOS users. Finally, after months of waiting, Battlegrounds Mobile India became available on the Apple App Store.

Everything gamers need to know about BGMI on iOS

File size

System requirements for BGMI on iOS the interface

BGMI is exclusively available on the App Store for iOS users. The developers have revealed the game's file size and the minimum system requirements for various devices.

The file size is around 1.9 GB, and the game is available on iOS 11 or later for iPhones and iPads.

How to download?

BGMI on the iOS App Store (Image via Mahesh/Twitter)

Downloading BGMI on the iOS interface is very simple. Gamers need to follow some simple steps to do so.

Visit the App Store

Type Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI on the search button

From the results, click on the option with the authentic BGMI logo

Upon entering, gamers will notice a "Get" option.

Clicking this tab will start the download.

Gamers can log in to the game after the installation has been completed.

Download rewards

Android users received exclusive rewards for pre-registering for BGMI. Since such a pre-registration phase was absent for iOS players, gamers were eager to know whether the rewards will be available or not.

Earlier, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA had hit the milestone of 50M downloads, and Krafton had given out numerous rewards in celebration including the Galaxy Messenger Set, which is the third set of rewards waiting for fans playing on iOS as well. — BattleGrounds Mobile India (@official_BGMI) August 18, 2021

The developers have revealed that iOS users will be receiving every reward that their Android counterparts have been able to get hold of. Players who install the game can claim the Recon set, Constable set, Celebration Expert title, and 300 AGs.

The BGMI iOS version will feature the same maps and same gameplay options as the Android one. In terms of visual output, gamers can experience better results as compared to Android devices.

Apart from this, both versions are similar to each other.

