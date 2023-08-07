BGMI LAN Event BGMS 2023: Updated points table after Launch Week

The second edition of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) began on August 4 and has since become one of the most popular esports events in the country. The tournament has already broken records in terms of viewership in Rooter and has also attracted millions to flock to their television sets, where it is broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 (English and Hindi).

With the League Week 1 matches beginning tonight, BGMI esports enthusiasts will be cheering on their favorite teams once they tread on the virtual battlegrounds again.

BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023 points table has undergone many changes after the conclusion of Launch Week

As of today (August 7), it has been three days since the renowned LAN event began. The teams have featured in nine blisteringly intense matches on the three classic maps of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Here's a look at where all the participating BGMI esports teams stand at the conclusion of the Launch Week last night:

Orange Rock Esports (76 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team Insane Esports (69 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Revenant Esports (64 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Medal Esports (63 points, together with two Chicken Dinners) Team Soul (63 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Enigma Gaming GodLike Esports (61 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Numen Esports (56 points) Chemin Esports (52 points) Team X Spark (51 points) Marcos Gaming (49 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team Velocity (48 points) Global Esports (46 points) Team Orangutan (45 points) Team 8Bit (45 points) Blind Esports (43 points) Gods Reign (42 points) Gladiator Esports (42 points) GodLike Esports (41 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) WSB Gaming (40 points) One Blade Esports (34 points) Entity Gaming (33 points) Lucknow Giants (28 points) Team Spy (23 points) True Rippers (22 points)

While Orange Rock Esports sits comfortably at the pole position, organizations like Team Insane Esports, Revenant Esports, Medal Esports. and Team SouL will be looking to dethrone them once the Super Weekend 1 begins on Friday. However, to play in the Super Weekend, the teams will need to qualify for the stage after finishing in the top 16 of the weekly matches.

Schedule of BGMS 2023 League Week 1

As mentioned earlier, the League Week 1 matches will start from tonight at 9:30 pm IST.

Here's the detailed schedule for the League Week 1 matchdays at the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023 LAN event:

Day 1 (August 7)

Erangel - Group A vs B

Miramar - Group A vs B

Sanhok - Group B vs C

Day 2 (August 8)

Erangel - Group B vs C

Miramar - Group A vs C

Erangel - Group A vs C

Day 3 (August 9)

Erangel - Group A vs B

Sanhok - Group A vs B

Miramar - Group B vs C

Day 4 (August 10)

Erangel - Group B vs C

Miramar - Group A vs C

Erangel - Group A vs C

It remains to be seen which 16 teams can cement their place in the Super Weekend 1 of the BGMS 2023.