BGMI M11 Royale Pass release date and time for Android devices

BGMI's 2.0 update release began to roll out on May 13. However, neither the new Cycle 2 Season 6 nor the Month 11 Royale Pass have arrived in the game. However, both are expected to be released for Android and iOS devices shortly.

The new M11 RP's release will end the players' wait and enable them to get their hands on exclusive cosmetics and items. Obtaining the rewards will help players enrich their in-game inventory.

When will the Month 11 Royale Pass in BGMI be released for Android devices?

The Cycle System in Battlegrounds Mobile India has moved away from the pre-existing norm of having a single Royale Pass for eight weeks. Currently, players get to witness two RPs every season, with a unique RP each month, enabling gamers to receive more rewards.

The ongoing Month 10 Micro Battle themed Royale Pass will end today (May 18). The Month 11 Royale Pass will be rolled out on May 19 at 7:30 AM IST. Android users can log into the game at the mentioned time and purchase the Royale Pass to get its rewards.

The Month 11 RP in BGMI will have the 'Hidden Hunters' theme and be available in two different variants. While the basic Elite Pass version will be available at 360 UC, the superior Elite Pass Plus version will be available at 960 UC .

BGMI players will be assigned various weekly RP missions spread over four different weeks, which will enable them to rank up RP levels and receive the exclusive rewards contained in it.

Furthermore, users who have purchased the Month 9 and 10 Royale Pass (either the Elite Pass or the Elite Pass Plus version) will receive an EZ License Card. This card will allow them to unlock missions for the next week before others.

Rewards in the new Month 11 RP

The new Hidden Hunters M11 RP brings in plenty of new rewards for Battlegrounds Mobile India players. While the free RP section will have minimal rewards, the purchased RP section will have rewards.

Here's a look at some of the best rewards in the upcoming RP in BGMI:

Electrotech Scar-L, Ultimate Trendsetter Set

Ultimate Trendsetter Cover, Ultimate Trendsetter Mask

Ultimate Trendsetter Helmet

Rising Uppercut Emote (available in the free RP tab), RP Avatar (M11), and Lunar Spear Ornament

Foxy Twins Parachute (available in the free RP tab), Sinisflame Molotov Cocktail

Armed Raider Cover (available in the free RP tab)

Armed Raider Set (available in the free RP tab)

Crimson Emblem Plane Finish, Blockade Ahead Emote

Fruit Feast Uzi

Biotech M16A4

Choose either the Elegant Finesse Cover, Elegant Finesse Set or the Purity Defender Cover, Purity Defender Set

Players will also get to see a mini arcade adventure game that they can play using the M11 RP badges available in RP. This game will also help them earn different rewards.

