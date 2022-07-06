BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) schedule and points after Week 3 Day 2

The ongoing BGMI Masters Series has reached its third week. Last night, the Qualifiers Day 2 matches ended with a bang as Chemin Esports leaped a few positions and finished on top. Meanwhile, several teams failed to put on a decent show even after playing all three matches. They will try to change their fortunes tonight.

The superstars treading on the battlegrounds can be caught in live-action tonight on Star Sports 2, LOCO, and Glance Live at 8 PM.

BGMI Masters Series 2022: Match results and points table (Week 3 Qualifiers Day 2)

R Esports announced their arrival on the scene with their first chicken dinner of the tournament. Accumulating 13 kills, the team decimated several other sides en route to their win. Team X Spark ended in second place. Kanary's dance after the win will be etched in fans' minds for a long time.

Team Enigma Forever emerged as the winners of the day's second match, accruing 8 kills in the process. This chicken dinner will help the team regain confidence after a rough patch of form. While Team 8bit finished second, Team XO and Skylightz Gaming obtained 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Chemin bagged home their second chicken dinner in two days as they defeated 10 enemies in the final match of Day 2. It helped the side overtake Team Orangutan at the top of the points table. Team SoloMid finished second with a solitary kill to their credit.

Here's a look at where all the invited BGMI teams are posited at the end of Week 3, Day 2:

Chemin Esports (69 points, along with two chicken dinners) Team Orangutan (55 points, along with two chicken dinners) Team XO (52 points) Orange Rock Esports (42 points) Team Enigma Forever (41 points, along with one chicken dinner) R Esports (41 points, along with one chicken dinner) Marcos Gaming (38 points) 7 Sea Esports (37 points) Skylightz Gaming (34 points) Team SoloMid (33 points) Hyderabad Hydras (29 points) Enigma Gaming (27 points) Blind Esports (24 points) Team X Spark (23 points) Global Esports (22 points) Team 8Bit (19 points) Hydra Esports (18 points) Revenant Esports (18 points) Team Insane Esports (18 points) Rivalry Esports (14 points) GodLike Esports (14 points) Nigma Galaxy (14 points) FS Esports (12 points) Team Soul (9 points)

While the teams from Group C played in all three matches, the sides from Group A participated in two matches. Teams from Group B fought in only one match.

Matches for the third day are scheduled to be played today. Team Orangutan will be trying to reclaim the top position from Chemin Esports, while popular BGMI sides, GodLike Esports and Team Soul, will be trying to stage a comeback.

Schedule for the upcoming matchdays in the ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022

Third Week

Qualifiers (Remaining days): 6 and 7 July (8.00 PM - 10.30 PM)

Weekly Finals: 8 - 10 July (8.00 PM - 11.30 PM)

Fourth Week

Grand Finals: 13 - 17 July (8.00 PM - 11.30 PM)

With only two days left for the Week 3 Qualifiers to conclude, fans wait in anticipation to learn which teams can successfully make it to the Weekly Finals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far