Entire Stalwart Esports x Team SouL controversy explained

The mobile gaming community has been buzzing with the ongoing controversy surrounding popular BGMI and PUBG Mobile teams, Team SouL and Stalwart Esports. While the former is one of the most popular teams in India, the latter is one of the dominating teams in South Asia.

Although all the players of Stalwart Esports are from Mongolia, the organization is based in India. This has spiced up the controversy even more.

Team SouL and Stalwart Esports's controversy has become the talk of the town in esports

The beef between the two immensely popular teams began when the names of the participating teams for the upcoming PMWI were released. Stalwart Esports began the verbal skirmishes, and the team posted several tweets and Instagram stories/posts indirectly targeting Team SouL.

Stalwart Esports @StalwartEsports Ab aisa kon bolrela ki Humans require passport to travel, “Souls” don’t.🙄 Ab aisa kon bolrela ki Humans require passport to travel, “Souls” don’t.🙄

Stalwart Esports @StalwartEsports in DM’s,We know your team will come in with rocket speed and similarly leave with the same rocket speed. 🤦‍♂️ Guys stop sending usin DM’s,We know your team will come in with rocket speed and similarly leave with the same rocket speed. 🤦‍♂️ Guys stop sending us 🚀 in DM’s,We know your team will come in with rocket speed and similarly leave with the same rocket speed. 🤦‍♂️

While SouL emerged as champions of the recently concluded BMPS Season 1 and made a comeback on the international circuit after a long gap, STE has cemented their place as one of the most impressive PUBG teams in the world.

SouL's manager, Sid, took to his Twitter handle and accused Stalwart Esports of unnecessarily taunting his team. He even accused STE of using his team's name to gain fame. However, Sid later deleted the tweet.

Animesh "8bit Thug" Agarwal also shared pictures of clothes on his Instagram stories, mentioning their price in an attempt to indirectly troll STE's owner (who offered them $10k for a 1v1 fight between Goblin and Action). He even shared a story claiming that his organization doesn't partake in banter but only destroys others.

Stalwart Esports' owner, Towqeer Gilkar, recently went live on Instagram to discuss the entire controversy. He mentioned that the beef initially started with SouL demeaning Stalwart by saying that they would never compete with an inferior team. This hurt their feelings as STE is one of the biggest esports organizations in the entire world.

He added that STE went along with the banter and posted a few memes on their social media accounts, which triggered a lot of SouL fans. Furthermore, Sid's reply (where he stated that STE was doing it for fame and deliverables) was deemed unprofessional by Towqeer, who mentioned that he just wanted friendly competition between the two sides.

Lokesh jain @8bit__goldy 🤝 twitter.com/stalwartesport… Stalwart Esports @StalwartEsports Relax boys,

Situation under control 🤗!

Consider this page as goldy’s fanpage! 🤗🤗🤗. Relax boys,Situation under control 🤗!Consider this page as goldy’s fanpage! 🤗🤗🤗. https://t.co/m8RWqsveYQ All love , but make sure Zeyaan has enough appetite to complete the pizza challenge All love , but make sure Zeyaan has enough appetite to complete the pizza challenge ♥️ 🤝 twitter.com/stalwartesport…

To settle the controversy, S8UL co-owner and Team SouL's mentor, Lokesh "8bit Goldy" Jain announced a pizza challenge where he would represent SouL and Zeyaan would represent Stalwart Esports.

It remains to be seen which team wins the PUBG Mobile World Invitational competition that will begin on 11 August.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far