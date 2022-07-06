BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 3: Groups, schedule, Day 2 overview, when and where to watch 

The third day of the BGMI Masters Series Week 3 is set to start at 8:00 pm IST, with 24 teams fighting for the weekly finals spots. While there are a total of four matches left in the qualifiers, some experienced teams are currently on the third page of the rankings for the third week in a row.

Today will be a crucial day for Group B teams; they will play three out of their four remaining matches. Group A and B teams will play two and one games, respectively. Fans can enjoy all three matches on Star Sports 2, Loco, and Glance between 8:00 pm and 10:30 pm.

Schedule for BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 3

Match 1 - Group A and Group B - Erangel

Match 2 - Group A and Group B - Sanhok

Match 3 - Group C and Group B - Miramar

Groups for Week 3

Group A

Team XO Chemin Esports Skylightz Gaming Team Insane Blind Esports Hydra Esports Team Enigma Forever TSM

Group B

Orangutan OR Esports Revenant Team X Spark Marcos Gaming FS Esports Hyderabad Hydras Global Esports

Group C

Team Soul 8Bit Rivalry Team GodLike Nigma Galaxy Enigma Gaming 7Sea R Esports

BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 2 overview

After a poor performance in Week 2, R Esports put up some great performances by winning a 13-kill chicken dinner in the first match of Day 2. The team looked in good form as they defeated a few seasoned competitors in the match, ending up sixth in the weekly standings with 41 points.

Team Enigma Forever also made a comeback when they won the second game with eight kills. The side has accumulated 41 points in four matches and is currently in fifth place.

BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 2 summary (Image via Loco)

Chemin won their second chicken dinner in four matches, showcasing a dominating performance in the qualifiers. With 69 points and 32 kills, the team has grabbed pole position in four matches. They will be pressure-free in their remaining matches.

GodLike Esports has struggled to secure points, scoring only points in four matches. If the team fails to qualify for the Week 3 Finals, they may lose their spot in the top 16 spots in the overall league standings.

Team Soul scored only nine points after being eliminated in all four matches. However, the squad easily qualified for the Grand Finals by garnering over 200 points in the previous weeks.

