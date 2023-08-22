BGMI new X Suit expected release date and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has a lot of attractive skins for players to enjoy. The X-Suit is probably the most appealing of all the cosmetics in the game. They not only enhance your appearance, but you also get a truckload of features like animations, emotes, and killfeed modifications.

In this article, we will talk about the release date and cost of the new X-Suit that is coming to BGMI and briefly go over how you can buy it in the game.

Everything you need to know about the new Marmoris X-Suit in BGMI

The Marmoris X-Suit was first introduced in PUBG Mobile on August 4, 2023, and is the first of its kind to have a mythic rarity at level 1 (others require to be upgraded to level 3 to enjoy this status).

You will also get a new feature called Spectacular Arrival when you upgrade it to level 2. When you join a team or press the ready button to enter a match, this will play a unique animation. This is the first X-Suit to receive this feature in this title.

The Marmoris X-Suit has a new final level called the Radiant Form that adds three new enhancements to your gameplay experience in the game:

Gliding : You will now have a unique animation while jumping from the plane.

: You will now have a unique animation while jumping from the plane. Orbiter : Similar to a companion, you will have an animated orb floating next to you in the lobby, Cheer Park, and Spawn Island.

: Similar to a companion, you will have an animated orb floating next to you in the lobby, Cheer Park, and Spawn Island. Summon: This will allow you to summon an exclusive pose on the Summoning altar that you can find in Spawn Island.

When is the new Marmoris X-Suit coming to BGMI?

Expand Tweet

The official Battlegrounds Mobile India Instagram account posted a few hours ago that the new Marmoris X-Suit is coming to BGMI very soon. They said:

“X-Suit with an exclusive glide effect for the very first time! Coming Soon!”

Since no dates were revealed, we can only shoot in the dark and say that the new X-Suit might arrive in the game within the next week or two. It would not be wise to believe what clickbait YouTubers have to say about the possible release dates, as no one knows the correct date.

How much will the new Marmoris X-Suit cost in BGMI?

Like every other X-Suit in the game, the new Marmoris X-Suit will cost 300 Silver Fragments for the first five draws. Thereafter, every individual draw will cost you 60 Unknown Cash (UC), while a draw of 10 will deduct 600 UC from your account.

How to purchase the new Marmoris X-Suit in BGMI?

To purchase the new Marmoris X-Suit in the game, you will have to head over to the Events tab, where you will find the Marmoris X-Suit event.

Once you click on that, you will be greeted by an animation that will take you to the screen where you can spend your Silver Fragments and UC to buy the X-Suit.

Can you buy the new Marmoris X-Suit for free in BGMI?

Expand Tweet

Yes. If you are lucky, you can get the Marmoris X-Suit for 300 Silver Fragments. While it is not technically free, you are not spending real money, and there are ways to get Silver Fragments for free in the game. So, it is possible to get the Marmoris X-Suit for free.