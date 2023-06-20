BGMI x Bugatti collab event: How to get skins, other rewards, and more 

Earlier today, Krafton announced BGMI's collaboration with automobile giant Bugatti through the social media handles of the title. Based on the announcement, exclusive vehicle skins of popular cars from the manufacturer have been added to Battlegrounds Mobile India through a new event - Speed Drift. The incorporation of the skins has already created a huge buzz amongst players in the Indian gaming community.

Many popular streamers and BGMI lovers have already gotten their hands on the lucrative skins.

BGMI x Bugatti introduces Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and La Voiture Noire variants to the title

Bugatti has raced its way to Battlegrounds Mobile India and is available in the new 'Speed Drift' event. Gamers can visit the event section in the game and swipe right until they find it.

The skins have arrived in various colors and models assigned for the RB Coupe in the game. Players are required to spend UC to obtain exclusive vehicle skins.

Here's an overview of the different Bugatti skins and their price in the new Speed Drift event in BGMI:

1) BUGATTI La Voiture Noire

Classic (Black) - One Bugatti Lucky Badge

Alloy (White) - One Bugatti Lucky Badge

Warrior (Red) - Three Bugatti Lucky Badges

2) BUGATTI Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse

Default (Blue) - One Bugatti Lucky Badge

Gold (Gold and Black) - One Bugatti Lucky Badge

Shining (Rainbow and Black) - Three Bugatti Lucky Badges

BGMI players will have to accelerate to get the Bugatti Lucky Badges. They are available in Levels 7 and 8.

While the normal acceleration is free, it doesn't guarantee a Lucky Badge, as a failure to progress a level will take a player to the start. Meanwhile, the Accelerate Safely option will cost them UC at an increasing rate. Here's a look at the different levels and the amount of UC required:

Start: 60

Speed 1: 60

Speed 2: 180

Speed 3: 500

Speed 4: 1000

Speed 5: 2500

Speed 6: 5800

Speed 7: 7200

However, successful accelerations are not guaranteed for every acceleration. Obtaining a successful acceleration depends entirely on luck, and they might face two failures in a single level before reaching the next on the third attempt. Therefore, players must spend a lot of money to get the lucrative Bugatti skins.

Moreover, users must remember a unique Masterpiece variant will unlock when all six cars are redeemed. This will be available for free and will be one of the rarest skins in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Once a skin is redeemed, gamers can add it to their inventory or send it to their in-game friends as a gift.

The Reward Redemption Store also contains several unique cosmetics that are great additions to the 2.5 update. Here are the rewards that players can get by exchanging Lucky Vouchers obtained from the event:

Bugatti Lucky Badge

Mirage Executive Set

Cyber Phantom Set

Battle Warden Set

Scarlet Gem SLR

Blue Ice AUG

Golden Midnight S1897

Cyber Phantom Mask

Mirage Executive Cover

Bugatti Parachute

Bugatti Car Key Ornament

Designer Smoke Grenade

Classic Crate Coupon

Supply Crate Coupon

With so many skins up for grabs in the new collaboration, many new users will be eyeing to sign in to BGMI. They will be able to acquire the Bugatti skins, which will, in turn, help them to elevate the quality of their in-game inventory and their profile background.

