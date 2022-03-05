BGMI next Premium Crate expected date and items for March 2022

BGMI was released in India last year as the country's version of the famous Battle Royale video game PUBG Mobile. Since then, Battlegrounds Mobile India has shattered records, emerging as one of the most popular action games on mobile phones.

Developed by Krafton Inc., the game has several in-game items that players can add to their inventory, further enriching their BR experience. Since the crates were a massive success for PUBG Mobile, they are also incorporated in the Indian version.

Amongst the different crates available in the game, Premium Crates have created the most hype amongst players. They stay in the game for a short period of time and contain several mythic and legendary cosmetics that remain the best-looking items for a certain period of time.

Upcoming Premium Crate in BGMI: Expected date and items

The ongoing Premium Crate in Battlegrounds Mobile India will conclude on March 10. As a result, the next Premium Crate may be released on March 11. Based on leaks given by popular YouTubers and BGMI partners, the upcoming Premium Crate will bring several new cosmetics into the game.

Here's a look at the expected items in the upcoming Premium Crate:

Ironblood Sheriff Cover

Ironblood Sheriff Set

Vintage Record Thompson

Austere Gold Backpack

Treasure Map Parachute

Winged Helmet

Stars and Stripes Hat

Stars and Stripes Helmet

Stars and Stripes Outfit

Stars and Stripes DP 28

Stars and Stripes UAZ

Stars and Stripes Backpack

Count Backpack

Armored Hunter Mirado

Monster backpack

Master of the Land Backpack

Master of the Land Set

Master of the Land Kar98K

Inferno Rider Helmet

Red, White and Blue Pan

Red, White and Blue Outfit

Red, White and Blue Hat

Vampire Set

Bloodthirsty Fiend Buggy

How to get Premium Crates Coupons and Premium Crate Scraps in BGMI?

Premium Crates Coupons and scraps used to be one of the rarest items available in the game. However, the change in the Crate system in Battlegrounds Mobile India in the 1.7 update saw the transformation of one Premium Crate to two Premium Crates, which has helped the players a lot.

Premium Crate scraps can be collected from specific events that appear in the game for a limited time. Furthermore, players can head over to the in-game shop to collect up to five Premium Crate scraps (equivalent to one coupon) in exchange for 50 silver fragments.

