BGMI nickname generator: How to find and use unique names for BGMI ID in 2022

BGMI has seen a staggering rise in popularity in the last few months. Millions of players across the country have thronged the battle royale title to enjoy the "survival of the fittest" mode.

The recent 1.9 update has gone live and is living up to the hype it created amongst fans.

Since the game has become a favorite amongst gamers, they have a strong desire to make their in-game ID look stylish and better than others, including getting a cool IGN (in-game name).

However, creating a name can be a challenge due to the lack of symbols of their choice on iOS and Android devices. As a result, players head to name generator sites to create monikers or look for suggestions.

How can BGMI users find nicknames and use them effectively?

There are different websites on the internet that act as nickname generators. Battlegrounds Mobile India players can decorate their names with creative symbols from these websites and even choose a cool moniker from the suggested list.

Several websites work on the principle of creating nicknames for mobile gamers, and nickfinder, battlegroundsmobileguru, and gamingnicknames are some of the most popular name generators available.

To find a new IGN, users can visit the name generator site of their preference. Nickfinder, for example. They should type in the name of their choice and tap on Search. Gamers can then select the best option from the list and copy that.

Alternatively, BGMI players can head to the name generator website, choose any unique symbol or character, and create a desired IGN.

How to change name in BGMI?

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers Rename Cards to change users' IGNs when needed. These cards can be purchased for 180 UC. Once available, players can follow the steps mentioned below to change their names:

Step 1: Head to the Inventory section.

Step 3: Find the Rename Card and click on the Use option.

Step 4: When the dialog box appears, paste the copied name from the name generator website.

Step 5: Click on OK to successfully change the in-game name.

Edited by Ravi Iyer