BGMI OR Championship Legends Rise 2022: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and where to watch

Orange Rock Esports, a popular BGMI esports organization, has announced the return of the OR Championship: Legends Rise 2022. A total of 10 teams from BGIS 2021 and six invited teams will compete in the third season of the competition.
The tournament will start tomorrow, i.e., from February 16 to 20. A total of 15 matches will be played in the event.
Participating teams in the BGMI OR Championship Legends Rise 2022
1. Team Soul
2. Velocity Gamin
3. TSM
4. Team Forever
5. Orangutan Gaming
6. Nigma Galaxy
7. Team Insane Esports
8. GodLike Esports
9. Orange Rock
10. GodLike Academy
11. Nigma Gaming
12. Skylightz Gaming
13. Team XO
14. Hyderbad Hydras
15. Revenant Esports
16. 7Sea Esports
Prize pool distribution for the BGMI OR Championship
The tournament has seen an increase in prize pool increase of 150% over the previous season. Legend Rise Season 3 boasts a massive prize pool of 5 lakhs INR.
1st Place (Winner): 2,00,000 INR
2nd Place: 1,00,000 INR
3rd Place: 50,000 INR
4th Place: 50,000 INR
Chicken Dinner Champion: 1,00,000 INR (most chicken dinner)
Apart from these cash prizes, the top fragger and MVP will get Zebronics Gaming Headphones as a reward.
Where and when to watch
The tournament will be streamed live on the official OR Esports YouTube channel beginning February 16 at 6:00 pm. Spero and Gamezo are the official casters for the tournament.
Team Soul is in scintillating form right now, so all eyes will be on them. With Snax joining the team, Team XO is also making a good showing.
Defending champion TSM will also look to repeat the feat and win the trophy again, while GodLike will make a mark. There will be two teams from GodLike Esports playing this time, the main lineup and the academy lineup.
TSM won the previous season of the event while Team Tapatap (now GodLike) came second. Team XO came third while fan-favorite Team Soul had a poor outing.