Former Team Velocity player Snax joins BGMI team XO Esports

BGMI star Snax recently joined Team XO. He had previously hinted at joining the team during his streams, but an official announcement has now been made. Snax is one of the most experienced players on the circuit. He has participated in a wide range of tournaments both nationally and internationally. On the other hand, Team XO is a new and dynamic team.

After the launch of BGMI, Team IND (led by Snax) won the first invitational tournament, The Launch Party. However, their later performances failed to meet expectations. A few months ago, Team Velocity signed their roster, but they still failed to qualify for the BGIS 2021 Finals.

Team XO BGMI roster

Sensei- Deepak Negi (IGL) Snax- Raj Varma (Filter IGL/Assualter) Punkk- Ashutosh Singh (Assaulter) Cyrus- Lokesh Yadav (Assaulter) Fierce- Ritesh Nawandar (Assaulter)

Snax's career and future with XO Esports

Snax started his career with Learn From Past back in 2019. The squad had finished fifth in the PMCO 2019: Spring. Team Insidious (aka IND) signed Snax in late 2019.

Having played for nearly two years with Team IND, Snax (along with three other roster members) joined Velocity Gaming.

Team XO has been one of the best BGMI teams on the circuit. They were the winners of BGIS: The Grind and WD Black Cup Season 2. The team played extremely competitively in the BGIS 2021 to secure third place in the overall rankings.

Team XO comes under Indian esports organization EsportsXO that is based in Bengaluru. Launched in 2020, they have fielded rosters in games like BGMI, Clash of Clans, and Valorant.

The game will be played in the 2022 Asian Games, so the competition will be fierce. The team will have a lot to settle into, and it remains to be seen how Snax adjusts to the roster. A roadmap for esports in India for 2022 will also be released by Krafton soon.

