Snax Gaming’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earning, and more

Raj "Snax" Varma is a professional BGMI Esports player and is regarded amongst the best players in the Indian gaming community. Snax's YouTube channel, Snax Gaming, has 1.1 million subscribers at the time of writing. Though his claim to fame were 'Tips and Tricks' videos, his success is due to his sheer dedication on the battlegrounds.

Snax is admired in the community for his humble nature. He recently represented Team Velocity Gaming in the ongoing BGIS 2021. A supreme marksman, Snax is also referred to as "DP God" for his insane skills showcasing finishes with DP 28 burst fire.

Details about BGMI Esports player and YouTuber Snax in 2021

BGMI ID and IGN

Every video game provides a unique ID to its players which differentiates one player's profile from others. BGMI, too, provides the same facility. Snax's ID in BGMI is 585127130. Players can send him in-game friend requests by searching his ID, and hence, can play with him.

The in-game name (IGN) is what the players are called by casters and announcers during a tournament. Raj Varma is referred to by his in-game name - VLTSnax. VLT stands for the Esports organization he plays for - Velocity Gaming.

BGMI Stats

Stats in games throw light on a player's performance. Here's a look at Snax's performance in the ongoing C1S3 season.

Snax has found time from his busy schedule to play 119 classic matches in which he has managed to win 15 times. He has reached the Top 10 53 times, finishing as many as 766 players with a great F/D Ratio of 6.44. He has dealt the highest damage of 3776, with the average damage at 846.0.

Monthly Income

In addition to being a professional BGMI Esports player and YouTuber, Snax is part of the 8bit creatives. According to SocialBlade, he earns around $1.4k - $22.1k per month.

