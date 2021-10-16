BGMI updates: GiLL leaves OR Esports

OR Esports, the Indian esports organization, bid goodbye to star player Arshpreet "GiLL" Singh on 15 October. The announcement was made yesterday through the Instagram handle of OR Esports, with a farewell stream scheduled last night.

The farewell for GiLL included him playing two custom viewer matches with his former squad, commented on by former OR Esports coach and analyst Ocean Sharma.

Towards the end of the stream, a fun 2v2 TDM was played between GiLL and his squadmates.

The star player said on-stream that he is looking for new opportunities in his esports journey. He also remarked that he had a great time in OR Esports throughout, with the highlight being the second-place finish at the PMWL 2020 East.

Brief about BGMI/PUBG Mobile star GiLL

GiLL joined OR Esports on 17 June 2020 after the PMPL South Asia: S1. He set up shop with Mavi, Scout, Viru, and Anto, and the squad went on to play the PMWL: Season 0 East.

After an average performance in the League Stage of the tournament, the team came back in the finals to finish second behind Indonesia's star team, Bigetron RA, narrowly missing the top spot. GiLL was the star for OR Esports in the World League and consistently featured in the top fraggers list.

Before OR, GiLL was a part of GodLike Esports, helping his team lift the PMCO: India 2020 Spring Split title. He also played a major role in GL's success during the PMPL: South Asia, where they finished third in the League Stage.

GiLL will be a hot pick for all esports organizations in the country. It is also rumored that he might be joining Team SouL with his former squadmates Mavi and Scout, although no official announcement has been made.

Nevertheless, due to his international experience and insane fragging skills, he is sure to be picked by a top organization sooner or later.

