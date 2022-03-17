BGMI redeem code: How to redeem, common rewards and more (March 2022)

It has been eight months since BGMI was released in India. Gradually, it has established itself as one of the leading action games in the mobile gaming market. Millions of players have already downloaded and enjoyed playing the Battle Royale game, and the number is ever-increasing.

Witnessing a rise in the number of players, the developers of the game, Krafton Inc., have designed and launched a Redemption Center. The Redemption Center aims to provide different skins, outfits, emotes, and other in-game items for free.

This is of great help to those players who cannot afford to spend money to purchase in-game items. The Center offers them an opportunity to enrich their inventory without using money.

How to use redeem codes and collect free rewards from the BGMI Redemption Center in March 2022

Although the use of redeem codes through the Redemption Center is popular amongst PUBG Mobile players, it is relatively new to BGMI players. The Redemption Center helps players get hold of temporary gun skins, vehicle skins, outfits, AG currency, BP.

Here's a look at the step-by-step process to redeem free rewards in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 1: Players of Battlegrounds Mobile India must head over to the official website and click on the Redeem option to visit the Redemption Center.

Step 2: They, then, need to fill in the asked details - Character ID, redemption code, and verification code boxes.

Step 3: After filling in all the credentials, they need to click on the redeem button.

Step 4: Finally, they must log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India and collect the rewards from the in-game mailbox.

While heading over to the Redemption Center with the redeem code, BGMI players must remember that the available codes are limited in number.

Therefore, after obtaining the codes from events or tournament live streams, they must act quickly and redeem the rewards. Otherwise, they will be shown an "Invalid Code" or a "Code has expired" error message.

Furthermore, players must refrain from using any third-party application that lures players and provides them with fake redeem codes. These websites are harmful and can even result in players' accounts getting hacked.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha