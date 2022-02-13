BGMI redeem codes: How to redeem, redemption link, and more

BGMI has emerged as one of the most enjoyable action games available on mobile devices. The game's popularity has increased rapidly since it was released in July 2021, as players across the nation have tried to delve into the depths of the Battle Royale mode and experience its thrill.

The rise in popularity has resulted in the developers, Krafton Inc., launching a Redemption Center for the game's players. It is introduced to help players receive cosmetics such as outfits, emotes, skins, and more for free.

While many players spend money buying in-game items, the majority of the player base still plays the game for free. The Redemption Center will help them earn items by redeeming codes.

How can BGMI players use the Redemption Center to earn free rewards?

Battlegrounds Mobile India has followed PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite and has now launched a Redemption Center of its own. Players across the country have welcomed this endeavor to enable them to obtain free rewards.

The Redemption Center is available on the official website, and players are required to follow some simple steps, completing which will help them earn free rewards in the game. Here is a look at the steps:

Step 1: Players of Battlegrounds Mobile India are urged to visit the official website and click on the Redeem option to head over to the Redemption Center.

Step 2: Then, they are required to fill in the Character ID, redemption code, and verification code boxes.

Step 3: After putting in all the details, they must tap on the redeem button.

Step 4: They are then required to log in to the game and collect the rewards from the in-game mailbox.

Furthermore, players need to keep in mind that the redeem codes available in official tournaments and events and can be used in the Redemption Center are limited in number. If they are late to redeem the rewards, they will be shown an "Invalid Code" or "Code has expired" error message.

They must also refrain from heading over to any third-party applications that try to lure players for gifts. These websites and applications are fraudulent and can hack the player ID. They must always use the official BGMI website. Here is the link to the official website.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar