SouL Viper’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more

BGMI's popularity has certainly given many players a chance to become superstars in the game, proudly taking the Indian gaming industry to greater heights. Yash "Viper" Soni is one such name who has become a recognized face in every household of the Indian gaming community.

Viper was part of Team SouL, which won the inaugural PUBG mobile tournament in the country. Since then, Viper has gained significant popularity with his strong friendship with Mortal standing as an epitome of brotherhood in the community. Viper is amongst a very small group of BGMI esports players in India who have remained with one team from the beginning.

Viper even owns a YouTube channel where he streams popular multiplayer games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India and Valorant, and uploads gameplay videos from tournaments and scrims showing his point of view.

Everything about BGMI professional player and streamer SouL Viper

Seasonal Stats

Viper, being a professional esports player, generally stays busy playing tournaments and scrims. He is currently representing Team SouL in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. However, Viper has managed to reach as high as Diamond IV and has 3375 seasonal points.

Snippet showing SouL Viper's stats in the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 (Image via Krafton)

In the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3, Viper has played 78 classic BGMI matches and has won six of those matches. He has reached the Top 10 in 20 matches with 476 Finishes and has a F/D ratio of 6.10. In a single match, he has the most finishes of 33, with the highest damage of 3212, which clearly reflects his great assaulting skills.

Viper has an average damage of 765.8, while his accuracy of 21.2 percent is among the best in the game.

BGMI ID and IGN

BGMI provides an ID for each player logging into the game which acts as their unique identity. Viper's BGMI ID is 587552420. SouLVipeR, Viper's in-game name (IGN) has made him popular within the community.

Monthly Income

Viper is part of S8UL (partnership of Team SouL with 8bit) and also earns a salary for being a vital member of Team SouL. However, his YouTube channel, SOUL VipeR, has over 1.26 million subscribers from which he earns a hefty amount of money. According to Social Blade, Viper earns between $674 - $10.8K from YouTube per month.

