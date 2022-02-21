BGMI RP Golden Chicken event: All you need to know

BGMI has witnessed a massive growth in its player base in the last few months as millions of players have drenched themselves in a wave of Battle Royale gaming on mobile devices. As a result, the developers of the game, Krafton Inc., have introduced several new events and features that will help these players earn more rewards while playing daily.

Among the several new events added to Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Royale Pass Golden Chicken event stands out as it attracts more players to purchase the monthly RP to receive unique rewards.

Why should players participate in the BGMI RP Golden Chicken event?

The Cycle system in Battlegrounds Mobile India has stepped away from the previous norm of having a single Royale Pass for the entire season. Nowadays, the developers introduce a new RP in the game every month. Each RP has a different theme and is available in two versions - Elite Pass (360 UC) and Elite Pass Plus (960 UC).

The RP Golden Chicken event is organized exclusively for those who purchase the Royale Pass in-game every month. The event is set to be a lucky draw where three winners get their hands on an exclusive RP Golden Chicken title as well as all the rewards from a particular RP season of their choice.

BGMI players who have purchased RP for a particular month can head over to the Events section and participate in the RP Golden Chicken event (available for a limited period).

Each Elite Pass version of RP has a unique nine-digit code that acts as a ticket. However, those who purchase the Elite Pass Plus version of the RP get ten such tickets, which increases their chances of winning the RP Golden Chicken event and obtaining the event-specific rewards.

BGMI players selected randomly through an automatic generator also stand a chance to receive plenty of in-game popularity from the rest of the community. This is because gifting the winners' in-game popularity helps others receive Supply Crate scraps.

Since the event is beneficial to all, players are urged to participate in the event every month to get selected as one of the winners.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar