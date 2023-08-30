BGMI Server Authentication Error Login Failed: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Since the morning of August 30, 2023, BGMI players have reported receiving an error message reading "Server authentication error. Login failed" when attempting to sign in to their account. The error is pertinent irrespective of the platform, and the game has been rendered inaccessible to players for a while now. Meanwhile, Krafton has taken cognizance of the error.

It has acknowledged this by publishing a notice on its official website. Correspondingly, they will get back to the players once the issue has been resolved.

BGMI Server Authentication Error Login Failed shows up during sign-in

Krafton's official response to the error (Image via Krafton)

In the post titled, Notice on Login Failure, Krafton stated it has identified players still facing login failures from 11:45 am IST (GMT +5:30) on the error message and is investigating the issue. The post read:

"Dear BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA fans, we have identified an issue where players are experiencing login failure from 11:45 am, 30/8, with an error message showing "Server authentication error. Login failed". We are currently investigating this issue, and we will get back to you as soon as it gets resolved."

Many players were quick to speculate that the problem was due to maintenance, given that servers were offline earlier today for optimization. However, the official Discord channel administrator was quick to dispel this notion. They added that this was a known issue and was being looked into.

BGMI Server Authentication Error Login Failed possible fixes

Server authentication message (Image via Krafton)

Given that the BGMI "Server authentication error. Login failed" error is a known technical issue, there are very few troubleshooting steps you can take to try and fix this error. Some players in the community have come up with temporary workarounds and have claimed to gain access to the game. You can try the following:

Restart BGMI: You can close the application and reboot the game to check if the error is fixed.

You can close the application and reboot the game to check if the error is fixed. Restart your phone: In many cases, a simple restart of your device can also fix the problem.

In many cases, a simple restart of your device can also fix the problem. Repair the game client on the login page: A repair option is available on the right side of the login page. Complete a routine repair as it might solve the problem.

A repair option is available on the right side of the login page. Complete a routine repair as it might solve the problem. Check if you have a stable internet connection: A stable internet connection is essential for a smooth gameplay experience. Check that you are accessing the game on a good network.

If the issue persists, your only option is to wait for the developers to fix it from their end. Since there is no time frame for the fix, it might be a few hours before it is resolved.

BGMI completes three-month trial period

After a long hiatus, Battlegrounds Mobile India staged a comeback in the country on May 29, 2023. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology of India, had tweeted that the game was back on a three-month trial approval after it complied with server location and data security issues.

He added that the government will keep a close watch on the issues of user harm, addiction, and more before making a final decision.

During this phase, BGMI esports has experienced a breakthrough, with BGMS Season 2 being the marquee event with an over INR ₹2.1 crore prize pool. The event was broadcast on national television.

At the same time, the official tournament, The Grind, has concluded successfully, and all eyes are set on BGIS 2023, which will feature top teams from the country fighting for the crown and the lion’s share of the INR ₹2 crore prize pool.