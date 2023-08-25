BGIS 2023 Online Qualifiers Round 1: Number of teams, schedule, format, scoring system, and more

Round 1 of the BGIS 2023 Online Qualifiers is all set to begin on August 31, 2023. During it, a total of 2,048 teams from the preliminary stage will compete to reach the subsequent phase. Recently, Krafton announced that the list of all the qualified teams will soon be disclosed on Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports' official website.

The first stage of the BGIS, named the In-Game Qualifiers, was conducted from August 10 to 17, where all the registered BGMI squads contested for a spot in the Online Qualifiers Round 1. This grand official event is the second edition of the India Series, which was first introduced in late 2021. Krafton has already revealed that this prestigious contest has an enormous prize pool of ₹2 crore.

BGIS 2023 Online Qualifiers Round 1's format and schedule

The 2,048 qualified squads will be seeded into 128 groups with each group containing 16 teams. The first round will be hosted across four days from August 31 to September 3, with the top three from each group alongside the 96 best ranked teams occupying a seat in the next round of the BGIS.

In total, 480 teams from Round 1 and 32 teams from The Grind event will engage in Round 2 of the Online Qualifiers. Recently, Krafton hosted a special tournament, named The Grind, for the 256 invited teams, during which 32 took a spot in the second round, while the 32 other lineups obtained a seat in the third round.

Round 1 format (Image via BGMI)

During The Grind event, 192 teams were eliminated from the competition. They have also contested in the In-Game Qualifiers. It will be interesting to see how many of those teams make it to Round 1. Many popular squads like 8Bit, Entity Gaming, Enigma, and XSpark failed to perform in The Grind.

The BGIS Online Qualifiers, which features three different rounds, will be organized from August 31 to September 17, while the Quarterfinals and Losers Bracket will be held from September 21 to October 1. The Semi Finals will be played from October 4 to 7, followed by the Grand Finals from October 12 to 14.

Scoring system

BGIS Season 2 points distribution (Image via Krafton)

Similar to the inaugural edition, a 15-point system has been implemented in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023. During each game, the WWCD winner will receive 15 placement points, while the 13th to 16th placed teams will not gain any. Meanwhile, one point will be awarded for every finish.