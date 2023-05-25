BGMI server status today (25 May): Are the game’s servers open today?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is making its much-anticipated comeback to the Indian gaming market after a 10-month hiatus since its suspension under the Information Technology Act 2000 provisions on 28 July 2023. The developers, Krafton, heralded the game's unban through social media posts on their official handles on 19 May 2023. The announcement resulted in the entire Indian gaming community getting overjoyed.

However, Krafton shocked gamers by taking down BGMI's in-game servers hours before the announcement, effectively hindering players from logging into their favorite game.

On 25 May, the in-game servers continue to remain offline, much to the anguish of users across the country. Furthermore, Krafton is yet to announce the time that the servers will come online or an official unban date.

BGMI servers remains offline even a week after the unban announcement

As mentioned earlier, users are still facing login errors when they try to play the popular title. When the app is opened, a message prompt from the developers mentioning that they are tirelessly working to provide players with a seamless gaming experience appears.

It reads:

"Hello BGMI Fan! BGMI servers will be unavailable for a while to come up with a better and bigger experience. While we are working to give you a seamless experience, your account will be safe, and your progress till now will be retained. We will keep you informed of further developments and the release date through our social media platforms."

An attempt to close the message results in a secondary error message informing players that the in-game servers are not online yet and requesting that they wait for further official updates.

The second message reads:

"Server is not online yet. Please check the official news for information regarding availability. Thank you for your understanding."

Battlegrounds Mobile India can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store. However, players who have downloaded the 2.1 version of the title will also face the same problem.

Users are recommended to follow Battlegrounds Mobile India's social media handles to be informed about when the servers will be made active again.

Krafton's blog post confirms the game's official comeback in May 2023

Hours after the announcement posts were made on social media, Krafton took to its official website to release a blog that highlights CEO Kim Chang-han's assurance of resuming Battlegrounds Mobile India services in the month of May.

A snippet of Krafton's latest blog on BGMI unban (Image via Krafton)

The post mentioned that the South Korean company is hoping to strengthen technical cooperation and partnership between the two nations (India and South Korea), who are celebrating 50 years of great friendship.

With Krafton assuring them that the BGMI unban will take place in May, fans can finally end their 10-month-long wait. Once the game is made available, they can download the updated variant from the digital storefronts of Google and Apple and enjoy treading on the virtual battlegrounds once again.

