BGMI Silent Agent Crate: All rewards, how to redeem, and more

Following days of speculation, the BGMI Silent Agent Crate is live in the popular game. After the Lucky Treasure, it comes as the second one to be introduced in the new year. It contains many stunning mythic and legendary cosmetics as well as other items, possessing which will massively enhance players' in-game inventory.

Hence, it is natural that the introduction of the SIlent Agent Crate has already created a great buzz amongst Battlegrounds Mobile India fans across the country.

Everything players need to know about the new BGMI Silent Agent Crate

The BGMI Silent Agent Crate will be live until January 25, 2024, at 5:29 am (IST). Gamers who can purchase UC in BGMI within the timeframe or have adequate UC in their account can use it to get hold of the stunning rewards available in the new crate.

Here's a look at everything included within the new Silent Agent Crate in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Silent Agent Set

Silent Agent Cover

Spectator Soldier Cover

Spectator Soldier Set

Venust Evenfall Set

Venust Evenfall Cover

Madame Carmine Set

Madame Carmine Cover

Stoic Grace Set

Stoic Grace Cover

Venomous Onesie Set

Lucky Coin

Modification Material Piece (1x and 3x)

Silver Fragment (10, 20x, and 30x)

Moreover players can get a Mythic Emblem Fragment (for the Mythic Forge) and Lucky Coins (in increasing quantity) as guaranteed rewards. Here's an overview of the guaranteed rewards:

Open 20 crates and get a Mythic Emblem Fragment

Open 40 crates and get 20x Lucky Coins

Open 60 crates and get 40x Lucky Coins

Open 80 crates and get 60x Lucky Coins

Open 150 crates and get 120x Lucky Coins

While one crate costs 60 UC, a bundle of 10 cost 600 UC. However, players can use the collected Discount Vouchers to get discounts while opening the crate.

With so many exciting skins and other items up for grabs, Krafton will be hoping that many regular players as well as popular BGMI YouTubers spend UC on the new BGMI Lucky Treasure Crate. However, since Legendary and Mythic Items are rare to get, fans may have to spend a lot of UC.

How to redeem cosmetics from the BGMI Silent Agent Crate

While BGMI players can get some of the aforementioned cosmetics by opening the BGMI Silent Agent Crate, it becomes really hard to get all of the cosmetics simply by opening the crates. Hence, they can also use the Lucky Coins (obtained from crate opening) and exchange them to get their desired cosmetics.

While Mythic covers like the Silent Agent Cover and the Spectator Soldier Cover can be exchanged for 250 Lucky Coins, Legendary covers like the Venust Evenfall Cover, the Madame Carmine Cover, and the Stoic Grace Cover can be exchanged for 120 Lucky Coins.

The Mythic sets like the Silent Agent Set and the Spectator Soldier Set can be exchanged for 500 Lucky Coins. Meanwhile, Legendary sets like the Venust Evenfall Set, the Madame Carmine Set, and the Stoic Grace Set can be exchanged for 250 Lucky Coins.