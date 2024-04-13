BGMI SPY x FAMILY Prize Path event: How to play, rewards, and more

Krafton has brought another amazing collaboration as they introduced cosmetics themed around SPY x FAMILY, a popular manga series, in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) in a recent Prize Path event. You can participate in this event from April 12, 2024, at 5:30 am, through May 13, 2024, at 5:29 am. You will need to participate with some Unknown Cash (UC) making it a pay-to-play.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know to play in this unique event in BGMI, including all the rules that you need to follow and the rewards you can obtain for participating in this event.

How to play in the BGMI SPY x FAMILY Prize Path event

This is how the event page looks (Image via Krafton)

You can follow these simple steps to participate in this event:

Click on the arrow above the “Play and Win” button.

Click on the Prize Path tab.

Then, click on “Unlock Prize Path”. This will deduct 600 UC from your account.

If you do not have enough UC, BGMI will take you to the UC Purchase section where you can buy one of the many UC packs with real money.

Rules for the BGMI SPY x FAMILY Prize Path event

These are the rules that you must follow while playing this event:

You will need a certain amount of UC (600 to be precise) to participate in this event.

Once you unlock the event, you can participate in event missions to earn points to increase your Prize Path level.

You can use UC to level up faster in the Prize Path. Once you reach the final level, you can use the points earned from event missions to redeem rewards from the event store.

There are two rewards in the final level out of which you can choose only one. You can redeem the other one from the event store.

All of your unused points earned from event missions will be discarded from your account once the event expires.

You can unlock the event gallery for exclusive rewards by acquiring all the items in the event.

All rewards available in the BGMI SPY x FAMILY Prize Path event

Rewards that you can get from the event (Image via Krafton)

You can earn the following rewards by participating in this event:

SPY x FAMILY Dacia at level 1

Joyful Water Gun popularity item at level 2

Perfect Vacation popularity item at level 3

Event-themed Mr. Chimera Ornament at level 4

Event-themed Parachute at level 5

Joyful Water Gun popularity item at level 6

Perfect Vacation popularity item at level 7

Paint at level 8

Event-themed Bond Ornament at level 9

SPY x FAMILY Anya Hairstyle at level 10

Joyful Water Gun popularity item at level 11

Perfect vacation popularity item at level 12

Paint at level 13

Modification Material Piece at level 14

SPY x FAMILY Yor Stilettos (lv 1) at level 15

Joyful Water Gun popularity item at level 16

Perfect Vacation popularity item at level 16

Paint at level 17

Modification Material Piece at level 18

Blade Sublime emote at level 19

SPY x FAMILY Thorn Princess Set or Twilight Set at level 20

Rewards available in the SPY x FAMILY gallery

You can obtain the following rewards from the event gallery:

Event-themed Bond Glider

Every other reward from the Prize Path section

Once you collect all nine rewards from the event gallery, you can collect the following rewards:

Event-themed Social Player Card

Event-themed Avatar Frame

Event-themed Avatar

Since this event requires real money, it is advisable to play under the supervision of an adult if you are under the age of 18. Spending money on virtual items is not necessary to have fun in the game. It does improve the overall aesthetic experience but you will not gain any added advantage over someone who chooses to play BGMI for free.