BGMI stylish name generator: How to get in-game ID names and 50 name suggestions listed

Over the past few months, the growth of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been astonishing. The Indian PUBG Mobile variant has registered over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Furthermore, BGMI also ranks among the top games in the strategy genre.
The increase in downloads has also led to the arrival of new players in massive numbers. Every newbie wants to choose a stylish in-game name that makes them stand out. Thus, they can generate stylish IGNs using the stylish Battlegrounds Mobile India nickname generators.
The following section will provide a step-by-step guide for users to get or create stylish in-game ID names in BGMI:
50 suggestions for stylish IGNs in BGMI
1. 34d m4N
2. 3ea4st
3. Dark Horse
4. Eagle Eye
5. Devil
6. PluTo
7. PsYcho KiLLer
8. G.O.A.T.
9. GiANt KiLLer
10. B055
11. 4Lph4
12. #SlaughTER#
13. SplENdId
14. MASter
15. Omni-Man
16. AQuAchAmp
17. TenaciOS
18. phEONIX
19. buFF Guy
20. kNIghT
21. Storm-BreaKER
22. The Invincible
23. D4n9er0u5
24. Fei5ty Fury
25. 6L4cK H4wK
26. #3L4CK 3IRD#
27. D4rK f0rCE
28. Ze4l05
29. Dr490N 3E457
30. 7hE 9uY
31. W[]Lf-st4
32. Di4bi0LiC
33. 3LiTzz
34. vAGA60Nd
35. 3R0kEn
36. #*P4iN*#
37. EthErE4L
38. 9AN95TA
39. --deleted--
40. EzKiLLeR
41. P0iS0N
42. Kin6-5t4
43. K4yN1N3
44. Bl4dE
45. //H07 FiR3\\
46. &murF
47. D4RK L0RD
48. kiLL-5h0t
49. C0l0554l D4M46E
50. F0rMid46Le F0e
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India): A step-by-step guide on generating stylish in-game ID names
Players can follow the steps given below to generate a name for Battlegrounds Mobile India:
Step 1: Open any nickname generator website like nickfinder, battlegroundsmobileguru, gaming nicknames, etc.
Step 2: Find nickname suggestions, as the sites mentioned above feature plenty of them.
Step 3: After finding the desired nickname, users can copy the same and open the game.
Note: Players can go for fancy fonts, but Battlegrounds Mobile India often denies their use. Thus, players can go for stylish IGNs with simpler fonts or watch the video here to understand how they can use unique fonts in BGMI:
Step 4: Choose a character and tweak the look after entering the game.
Step 5: They can now paste their name in the given box. If the game doesn't recognize the font, players can type the name.
For changing the nickname
If players have already logged in to the game and desire to change their original IGN, they can do it using Rename Cards.
The first three steps will be the same as the previous method, but after opening the game, users should follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Open Inventory in the game and find Rename Card.
Step 2: Tap on the "Use" button, and players can paste the generated nickname in simple fonts.
Step 3: Clicking on "Ok" will successfully rename users' original IGN.
Players can acquire a Rename Card using 180 UC from the Store or obtain the same from level 10 in the progress missions.