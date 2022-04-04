How to get cheap UC in BGMI via UID (April 2022)

BGMI has seen a meteoric rise in popularity in the last few months. The game has successfully established itself as one of the most popular Battle Royale titles in the gaming market. The massive increase in the number of players has also increased in-game purchases.

These purchases in Battlegrounds Mobile India are made through the game's currency known as Unknown Cash (UC). However, after witnessing the high price of UC in the in-game store, many players began searching for apps that enable them to get UC at a cheaper rate.

Krafton, therefore, partnered with Codashop to help out players. Through their website and the help of their unique in-game ID, players can get cheap UC.

Note: Players need to go through the Terms and Conditions before making any online purchase.

How can BGMI players get cheap UC from Codaship by using their UID?

Codashop is a safe and trusted website to purchase UC. It follows the same principle as that of Midasbuy. In the latest 1.9 update in Battlegrounds Mobile India, players can use the website without fear of getting banned from the game.

Here is a step-by-step guide, by following which players can purchase UC from Codashop.

Navigate your way to the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India and tap on 'UC Store' to visit the Codashop website on your browser. You can also head over to Codahop's website directly by clicking on the link. Enter the in-game UID and select a UC pack. Select the payment method (via Netbanking or UPI apps) and add the email ID for the invoice and other details. Click on the 'Buy Now' button to complete a successful UC transaction. Log in to the game and check the mail to redeem the purchased UC.

Price list of Battlegrounds Mobile India UC in Codashop in April 2022

Codashop is safe and is popular amongst BGMI players for offering UC at a discounted rate. The website also offers extra UC based on the value of the purchased UC bundles. They can buy the new Royale Pass, Lamborghini skins, and more using the purchased UC.

Here's a look at the prices of different BGMI UC bundles in April:

Pay ₹75 to purchase 60 UC.

Pay ₹380 to purchase 300 UC and get an extra 25 UC.

Pay ₹750 to purchase 600UC and get an extra 60 UC.

Pay ₹1900 to purchase 1500 UC and get an extra 300 UC.

Pay ₹3800 to purchase 3000 UC and get an extra 850 UC.

Pay ₹7500 to purchase 6000 UC and get an extra 2100 UC.

