SouL MortaL's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, YouTube earnings, and rank in April 2022

Naman "Mortal" Mathur is a pioneer in the BGMI gaming community. Considered a cult figure by his fans, Mortal has played a huge role in uplifting the status of the game in the country.

His popularity in the gaming community is reflected in his nominations in the "Streamer of the Year" category at the Esports Awards in 2020 and 2021. His humble nature has helped him connect to a large audience over time. Thousands of people flock to his daily streams to learn the nitty-gritty of the game.

Details about popular streamer and BGMI pro player Mortal

BGMI ID and IGN

Mortal's popularity has made his in-game profile one of the most searched IDs in the game. His fans search for his profile and shower him with in-game popularity as a token of their love and respect for him. Mortal's ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India is 590211476. His ID can also be searched using his IGN - SOULMörtãL.

Seasonal stats and rank

Mortal stays pre-occupied managing both Team Soul and S8UL. He is even seen appearing in the videos of S8UL to provide content to subscribers, which gives him less time to play the game. However, he still comes live on YouTube and streams the game when he finds time.

Although he plays for fun, his stats in the current season highlight his brilliant game sense and assaulting skills. Within the first two weeks, Mortal has posited himself in the Ace tier with 4219 seasonal points.

Snippet showing Mortal's stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

In the ongoing season, Mortal has played 44 classic matches in the Squad mode and has won 'Chicken Dinners' in 17 of them. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top 10 in 33 games, which is three-fourths of his total game count.

Mortal has managed 733514.0 total damage with a staggering average damage of 1670.8. Furthermore, he has maintained a great F/D ratio of 7.77 with 342 total finishes to his name. 19 most finishes and 3152 damage dealt in a single match remains his best performance in the new C2S5.

YouTube Earnings

Mortal is the co-owner of one of the biggest gaming organizations in India - S8UL. He also owns the crowd favorite BGMI esports team - Soul. However, his primary source of income is through his popular YouTube channel, MortaL, which has more than 7.04 million subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Mortal has earned a massive amount in the last 30 days from his channel. He has earned between $3.4K and $53.8K by live streaming and uploading videos on his channel.

Edited by R. Elahi