BGMI system requirements for PC via BlueStacks emulator revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a battle royale mobile game, is officially released in India for all Android users. Players can download it from the Google Play Store and start playing the game right away.

While Kraton is yet to release Battlegrounds Mobile India for PC/laptop users, there are ways for players to download the game on these gadgets.

One such way is by installing the game on BlueStacks. BGMI is supported on the newest version, BlueStacks 5. This update makes many improvements over versions 3 and 3N and optimizations for running Android games like Battlegrounds Mobile India faster and more smoothly.

Here's how gamers can access BGMI through BlueStacks emulator

System requirements for PC via BlueStacks emulator

The minimum RAM to play BGMI is 4 GB. However, it is recommended to play the game on higher RAM, or else players might encounter some lag issues.

The download size of the game is around 1.5 to 2 GB on the PC version. Therefore players are recommended to have a 6 GB free hard disk space on their computer.

CPU must be dual-core from Intel or AMD at 1.8 GHz.

GPU should be either Nvidia GeForce 8600/GT9600 or AMD Radeon HD2600/3600.

OS - Windows 7, 8.1, 8, or 10.

Directx version - 9.0 or above.

Users will get a minimum speed of 25-30 FPS if all the requirements mentioned above are met.

How to download BGMI on PC/laptop

To play BGMI on a PC/laptop, players need to first upgrade their PC to the latest system requirement.

They can open the Google Play Store on their system via BlueStacks 5 and search for "Battlegrounds Mobile India." Users should proceed to download the game.

After the download, the game will ask for user permission and will initiate an automatic update. It is recommended to close the game and launch again.

Gamers will need to log in to their previous accounts or create a guest account. The option of using Google Play is also available.

