BGMI unban date in India: Should fans expect an announcement soon?

It's been two months since BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) was removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store in the country, and the game does not seem to be returning anytime soon. The blocked app is still working as the servers of the game are active, but there have not been any recent updates, especially the 2.2 patch, which many were looking forward to.

Since the game has been blocked in India, many statements or leaks have come out hinting at a possible unban date. However, no notable information has been made available since MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) blocked Battlegrounds Mobile India for privacy and security reasons.

Fans shouldn't expect Krafton to announce BGMI's comeback date anytime soon

Krafton is unlikely to announce Battlegrounds Mobile India's return anytime soon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from their initial response to the situation, Krafton hasn't provided fans with any critical update on the matter since the game's removal from virtual storefronts in the country. Since Krafton has chosen to remain silent about the unban date, fans shouldn't expect to receive positive news in the immediate future.

However, many statements from various stakeholders and influencers, like Ghatak, Shiva Nandy, Scout, Spero, and more, have suggested that the game will make a return. But these statements have also hinted at the uncertainty around Battlegrounds Mobile India's return date.

Famous esports athlete, Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare, responded favorably to a question regarding the BGMI unban but refrained from mentioning a specific date. Here's what he said:

"Just take a chill pill, man. Do not worry; the game will return. You guys will become happy after the game's return, so chill. It will take time, so I will not comment on that."

Apart from Ghatak, another famous name in the Indian esports community, Piyush "Spero" Bathla was hopeful about the game's return but highlighted that it might not happen anytime soon. Speaking about the game's potential comeback, he added:

"The talks around the game's return are going as many expect the comeback to happen after December. I am also on that boat. I think BGMI isn't going to return before December."

Similarly, Scout also shared his views regarding the re-release of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Play Store and App Store:

"We want a lot of things, but we can hardly get hold of them. Have patience. Even I want BGMI to come back, but it isn't going to come back now. It will take time, but it will come back soon."

None of the statements specify an exact date, and fans should take every piece of information regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India with a grain of salt.

Moreover, players should be wary of leaks related to the game's unban date, as most have proved to be misleading. Players are advised to explore other alternatives to Battlegrounds Mobile India while they wait for new information regarding the game.

For the unversed, government authorities recently responded to an RTI (Right to Information) appeal and revealed the official reason behind the removal of BGMI from the app stores. As per their official response, MeitY enforced the request from MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) officials to block the popular game for data security reasons, similar to the PUBG Mobile ban.

