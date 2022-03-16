BGMI update: BMOC 2022 registration date, link, and rules for Indian players

The rise in BGMI's popularity in the last few months can be accredited to the massive impact of the esports scenario. Millions of fans across the country visit the YouTube and LOCO channels of the tournament organizers to catch glimpses of their favorite superstars fighting it out against various top teams to emerge victoriously.

This was also proven during the BGIS 2021, which happened to break records in terms of viewership. It encouraged Krafton to announce the roadmap for the official events this calendar year.

According to the announcement, there will be four tournaments in 2022, with the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) kicking things off.

For those unaware, registrations for the BMOC 2022 have already begun.

Things to know before registering for BGMI's official tournament: BMOC 2022

The registration process for the BMOC commenced on 14 March and will continue till 27 March. Players can either make a new registration or edit their details within the stipulated time.

Once the time is over, they will no longer be allowed to make any changes to their credentials.

Although the initial registration process was halted due to repetitive failures in OTP verification, it was re-opened for players after a few hours. Fans can go to the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India or click here to head to the registration page.

Although several gamers have already registered themselves for the upcoming BGMI tournament, those who still haven't must know the rules and regulations set by Krafton.

Each team must have at least six players registered according to the rules. While four will be playing a match, the other two will sit out as substitutes, patiently waiting for their opportunities. This is unlike the roster requirement of BGIS 2021, which required a team to register only four players.

Furthermore, all gamers in the lineup must have in-game ID levels of 25 or higher and season ranks of Platinum V or higher. Each side must also have a team captain, who can help create a team during the registration process, and a team manager to look after the logistical and operational communication between Krafton and the team owners.

In addition, each user must provide a valid ID proof to take part in BMOC 2022.

Edited by Ravi Iyer